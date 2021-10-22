BGMI aka Battlegrounds Mobile India has become one of the popular BR titles in India lately. While it’s a free-to-play game, players are required to purchase in-game items to enhance the gears and gameplay. To grab cosmetics like character, weapon skins, one has to spend UC (Unknown Cash) that can be purchased with real cash. Also Read - PUBG New State releasing globally including India post Diwali? Check launch date

But UC can be expensive at times, and chances are most of the players often head to third-party apps, sites to look for discounts on UCs. Although there are a few simple methods to earn it for free, but it's a seldom affair. Alternately, one can look for Codashop which is a top-up website that provides discounts on some of the popular BR games including BGMI.

Codashop BGMI UC discount offer

The Codashop list out the following BGMI UC package

60 UC (Rs 75)

300+25 UC (Rs 380)

600+60 UC (Rs 750)

1500+300 UC (Rs 1900)

3000+850 UC (Rs 3800)

6000+2100 UC (Rs 7500)

Here are a few simple steps on how to complete top-up on the website-

Step 1-Open the Codashop site on your browser.

Step 2- Tap on the “Battlegrounds Mobile India” icon, the top-up page will appear on the screen.

Step 3- You will then have to enter your BGMI User ID and choose the preferred top-up and payment method- Paytm, UPI, MobiKwik NetBanking, Freecharge, PayZapp.

Step 4- Then proceed with the payment, and once the transaction is complete the amount of UC will reflect in your account. In case you make the payment via Paytm or Mobikwik, you will get a cashback of up to ₹750. The offers are available till October 31.

If you are not willing to spend cash and are patient enough, then you can try the Google Opinion Rewards app which provides surveys based on their daily activity. On filling up the surveys the app provides you with a Google Play balance, and the credit can be used to purchase UC in BGMI. There are online pages and channels, which frequently organize giveaways and provide UC.