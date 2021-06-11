How to get Control thriller game for free in the Epic Games Store; Download on pc

Control, the psychological thriller game is free to play on Epic Games. Remedy Entertainment’s hit third-person adventure title will be available for free from June 10 till June 17, 11 AM EDT (8:30 PM IST). In addition to Control, miHoYo’s popular online title Genshin Impact will also be free till the mentioned time. Also Read - Unreal Engine 5 Early Access now live: What's new and everything you need to know

How to get control thriller game for free in the Epic Games Store

To grab the free copy of the Control game on PC, all you need to do is have an Epic Games account, log in to the Epic Games store and claim the copy while the ‘deal is live’ i.e., June 17. Also Read - Epic Games vs Apple: Epic could pull a surprising victory after Tim Cook's testimony

The video game publisher is offering Control and Genshin Impact for free as part of the Epic Mega Sale. There are Epic Coupons of $10 that will be applied automatically on eligible games. As per reports, Epic Games attracted more than 160 million PC users since its inception in December 2018. To continue the tradition the US company has been ‘giving away’ some of the popular titles for free via its Store. Also Read - Epic Games Mega Sale 2021: Play NBA 2K21 for free, Up to 75 percent discount on Cyberpunk 2077, Outriders and more

At the moment, hit games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Cyberpunk 2077 are available on Epic Games Store (as part of Mega Sale) at a discount price of Rs 2,249 and Rs 2,399 respectively. Other games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Borderlands 3 are available at Rs 2,143 and Rs 986 respectively.

For those who are unaware of Control, the game’s bizarre paranormal yet spectacular world lets you experience ‘supernatural and fancy combat’ with Jesse Faden playing as the protagonist. A for those Control-fans, they should keep in note that the base version of Control is free and not the Ultimate Edition of the game. Notably, Control is also available on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series. After June 17, Epic Games Store will offer action platform shooter Hell is Other Demons and chaotic-cooking action Overcooked! 2 for free.