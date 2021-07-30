Free Fire Elite Pass, a tier-based reward system lets players earn cosmetic items by completing tasks or missions which otherwise one has to obtain with diamonds aka in-game currency. Players are required to collect badges to advance through the pass and grab rewards. Badges can be purchased using diamonds, but not everyone would want to shell out money to get diamonds. In case you are among those players who are looking for sources to get this premium Free Fire Hacks to get Free Fire currency for free for the Elite Pass, here are a few tips on how you can obtain them. Also Read - Free Fire Elite Pass Season 39 Wildland Walkers: How to pre-order, get exclusive Scarecrow Grenade skin

How to get free diamonds in Free Fire for purchasing Elite Pass: 7 Best Tips

Poll Pay

Poll Pay has over millions of downloads on the Play Store. It is a GPT (Get-Paid-To) app that works quite similar to the Google rewards program and gives rewards to the player for completing tasks like surveys and quizzes.

Google Opinion Rewards

Google’s reward-based program is another good way to get diamonds for free. As the name suggests, the app asks users to complete short surveys following which they will be rewarded with the Google Play Credits or Google Play Balance. Google Play Credits or Google Play Balance can then be used to purchase Free Fire diamonds by using an in-game payment gateway.

Giveaways

One can also obtain diamonds in Free Fire via giveaways. The giveaways primarily hosted by YouTubers provide winners with ‘respective number of diamonds.’ However, the giveaways may not always stick to in-game currency but vary from time to time.

Booyah! events

Booyah! is a dedicated gaming content sharing app created by Free Fire’s developers. By participating in the Booyah! events and competitions players can win diamonds for free.

Other GPT apps like Poll Pay

Easy Rewards another Poll Pay like GPT app requires players to participate in surveys, quizzes, etc which can be used to purchase Free Fire diamonds with the payment they receive.

Free Fire Advance Servers

Players can also earn free diamonds by registering in advance servers that Free Fire releases almost after every two months. All they need to do is report the bugs and glitches in the server to the developers and grab free diamonds in return.

GPT Websites

Another viable option is a GPT website, where gamers can complete tasks, quizzes, surveys, etc, or download apps and get a chance to win the Free Fire diamonds for free.