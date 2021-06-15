How to get Free Fire OB28 version free rewards via redeem codes

Free Fire OB28 redeem codes- Free Fire OB28 update hit the servers earlier this month. The latest brought a host of features, from the new Mini UZI weapon, a new character D-Bee to Clash Squad mode that began on June 9. That said, the developers have now released redeem codes that will provide access to OB28 rewards for free. The 12-digit unique code can be used on Garena’s official rewards redemption site. Users should keep in note that these codes are available only for a limited time period, hence, it is advised to redeem them as soon as possible. Here are the Free Fire OB28 redeem codes Also Read - Free Fire Rampage Legion event: Prize list, how to get rewards

Free Fire OB28 redeem codes and rewards

Redeem Code (via Sportskeeda)

LH3DHG87XU5U

PACJJTUA29UU

Rewards

Rewards

1x Diamond Royale Voucher and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher; 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

It is worth noting that the Free Fire redeem codes are restricted to European servers, hence players from other regions shouldn’t try to apply the codes to obtain rewards.

How to get Free Fire OB28 rewards for free with redeem codes

Step 1- Open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption website.

Step 2- Log in to your Free Fire account.

Step 3- Link your free fire account to either of your Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter account.

Step 4- Once linked paste the redemption codes mentioned above into the box and press the confirm button.

Step 5- Tap the OK button inside of the pop-up screen to complete the redemption process.

Step 6- Once the redemption process completed, you can log in to the game via your mobile and collect the rewards from the mail section.

In addition to new characters and weapons, Garena has included an exclusive McLaren P1 Helios car skin and ‘Win and Chill’ emote in the Free Fire OB28 update. The developers also hosted a new Rampage Legion event that ends today. The event bundled multiple exclusive rewards, new characters, and skins, etc.