Garena Free Fire redeem codes for June 2021: How to get weapons loot crate, Season 37 Elite Pass rewards for free

Garena Free Fire redeem code June 2021- Garena Free Fire, one of the popular battle title in India is back with redeem codes and season elite pass. The Free Fire Season 37 Elite Pass called 'Evil Enchanted' went live today.The elite pass bags several exciting rewards including weapon skins, character sets, etc.

The Elite Pass comes in two paid versions- the Elite Pass that can be purchased for 499 diamonds, and the Elite Bundle for 999 diamonds. While the elite pass tags in-game price, there are a few workarounds that you can try to grab for free. In this article, we list down the redeem codes for this month and simple steps to get Free Fire Season 37 Elite Pass rewards for free.

Free Fire redeem codes for June 2021: Paleolithic bundle, weapons loot crate, free dragon AK skin, and more

As noted by Insidesport, here are the redeem codes for June 2021

POYRRVNBFSLP- Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

VBVVMBGDEQWR- Diamond Royale Voucher

ESX24ADSGM4K- Free Dragon AK skin

6U5WQRTBMGDS- Elite Pass and Free Top Up

QWRSDYBBDAMV- Titian mark gun skins

Note: Players should keep in note that the codes mentioned above are exclusive only on the Indonesian server.

Redeem codes for gun skin

JCDK-CNJE-5RTR; 3RXG-5T54-4E3E; FDDF- VVVF-DCDD; EDXX-DSZS-SDFG; KLLP-DJHD-DBJD; HDFH-DNBH-NDJL; VFHH-NCBU-SADF; MNHG-OLDU-AXDV; BMNC-EDHC-SENC

How to get Free Fire Season 37 Elite pass rewards for free

Sportskeeda has come up with a few workarounds to help players get free diamonds. As per the report, players can claim free rewards via Google Opinion rewards by participating in various surveys and win prizes which can be used later to get Free Fire free diamonds. Players can also join Booyah events to grab Free Fore rewards and earn free diamonds. Garena hosts program as well like Advance Server, where players can try unreleased features, and earn free diamonds by reporting bugs and providing feedback.

How to get Free Fire BR game redeem codes

Check these simple steps to redeem Free Fire codes online via the game’s official rewards redemption site.

Step 1- First up, open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site by clicking on this link.

Step 2- Log in to the Free Fire account (or create one if you haven’t) via one of the given platforms.

Step 3- To claim the rewards, you will have to link your Free Fire ID to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.

Step 4- Once logged in paste the redeem codes mentioned above (depending on the server) on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

Step 5- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.

Step 6- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.