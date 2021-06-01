comscore Garena Free Fire redeem codes for June 2021: How to get weapons loot crate, Season 37 Elite Pass rewards for free
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Garena Free Fire redeem codes for June 2021: How to get weapons loot crate, Season 37 Elite Pass rewards for free
News

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for June 2021: How to get weapons loot crate, Season 37 Elite Pass rewards for free

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes for June 2021: How to get Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate, free Dragon AK skin, Season 37 Elite Pass 'Evil Enchanted' rewards for free

Garena Free Fire

Garena Free Fire redeem code June 2021- Garena Free Fire, one of the popular battle title in India is back with redeem codes and season elite pass. The Free Fire Season 37 Elite Pass called ‘Evil Enchanted’ went live today.The elite pass bags several exciting rewards including weapon skins, character sets, etc. Also Read - PUBG Mobile and Garena Free Fire to get banned in this country soon: Report

The Elite Pass comes in two paid versions- the Elite Pass that can be purchased for 499 diamonds, and the Elite Bundle for 999 diamonds. While the elite pass tags in-game price, there are a few workarounds that you can try to grab for free. In this article, we list down the redeem codes for this month and simple steps to get Free Fire Season 37 Elite Pass rewards for free. Also Read - Garena Free Fire redeem code for May 31: Free rewards including 2x SCAR, Incubator Voucher and more

Free Fire redeem codes for June 2021: Paleolithic bundle, weapons loot crate, free dragon AK skin, and more

As noted by Insidesport, here are the redeem codes for June 2021
POYRRVNBFSLP- Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate
VBVVMBGDEQWR- Diamond Royale Voucher
ESX24ADSGM4K- Free Dragon AK skin
6U5WQRTBMGDS- Elite Pass and Free Top Up
QWRSDYBBDAMV- Titian mark gun skins Also Read - How to get Garena Free Fire redeem codes for May 29: Win rewards like Musical Monkey Backpack, weapon loot crate for free

Note: Players should keep in note that the codes mentioned above are exclusive only on the Indonesian server.

Redeem codes for gun skin

JCDK-CNJE-5RTR; 3RXG-5T54-4E3E; FDDF- VVVF-DCDD; EDXX-DSZS-SDFG; KLLP-DJHD-DBJD; HDFH-DNBH-NDJL; VFHH-NCBU-SADF; MNHG-OLDU-AXDV; BMNC-EDHC-SENC

How to get Free Fire Season 37 Elite pass rewards for free

Sportskeeda has come up with a few workarounds to help players get free diamonds. As per the report, players can claim free rewards via Google Opinion rewards by participating in various surveys and win prizes which can be used later to get Free Fire free diamonds. Players can also join Booyah events to grab Free Fore rewards and earn free diamonds. Garena hosts program as well like Advance Server, where players can try unreleased features, and earn free diamonds by reporting bugs and providing feedback.

How to get Free Fire BR game redeem codes

Check these simple steps to redeem Free Fire codes online via the game’s official rewards redemption site.

Step 1- First up, open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site by clicking on this link.

Step 2- Log in to the Free Fire account (or create one if you haven’t) via one of the given platforms.

Step 3- To claim the rewards, you will have to link your Free Fire ID to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.

Step 4- Once logged in paste the redeem codes mentioned above (depending on the server) on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

Step 5- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.

Step 6- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 1, 2021 10:04 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Free Fire redeem codes for June 2021: How to get weapons loot crate, Season 37 Elite Pass rewards for free
Gaming
Free Fire redeem codes for June 2021: How to get weapons loot crate, Season 37 Elite Pass rewards for free
Best camera phones under Rs 15,000 in India to buy in June 2021

Photo Gallery

Best camera phones under Rs 15,000 in India to buy in June 2021

Best camera phones under Rs 15,000 in India to buy in June 2021: Check specs, features, availability

Photo Gallery

Best camera phones under Rs 15,000 in India to buy in June 2021: Check specs, features, availability

When will Battlegrounds Mobile India aka PUBG Mobile India launch? June 18 release likely

Gaming

When will Battlegrounds Mobile India aka PUBG Mobile India launch? June 18 release likely

NVIDIA RTX 3080Ti, 3070Ti, AMD RX 6000M series GPU announced

Laptops

NVIDIA RTX 3080Ti, 3070Ti, AMD RX 6000M series GPU announced

Poco M3 Pro 5G India launch date confirmed: Poco's first 5G smartphone coming on June 8

Mobiles

Poco M3 Pro 5G India launch date confirmed: Poco's first 5G smartphone coming on June 8

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus might bring its own Cryptocurrency Wallet, survey indicates

ZEE Entertainment appoints Nitin Mittal as President Technology & Data

Next-gen Samsung Exynos chip to get AMD GPU with ray tracing

NVIDIA RTX 3080Ti, 3070Ti, AMD RX 6000M series GPU announced

Alienware X15, X17 now the thinnest gaming laptops from Dell

Best 5G Smartphones to launch in June 2021

Realme X7 Max 5G vs iQOO 7 5G: How do they compare?

Xiaomi Mi 11X vs Realme X7 Max after review comparison: What is better?

Looking to join Netflix? Here's which plan is right for you

OnePlus Nord CE India launch on June 10: 5 things confirmed about the upcoming Nord

Related Topics

Related Stories

Free Fire redeem codes for June 2021: How to get weapons loot crate, Season 37 Elite Pass rewards for free

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes for June 2021: How to get weapons loot crate, Season 37 Elite Pass rewards for free
PUBG Mobile, Garena Free Fire could get banned in this country soon - Check full details

News

PUBG Mobile, Garena Free Fire could get banned in this country soon - Check full details
How to get Garena Free Fire redeem code for May 31

Gaming

How to get Garena Free Fire redeem code for May 31
Free Fire redeem codes for May 29: Musical Monkey Backpack, Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot crate, rewards, and more

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes for May 29: Musical Monkey Backpack, Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot crate, rewards, and more
How to get Free Fire OB28 Advance Server activation code: Download APK link, features, and more

How To

How to get Free Fire OB28 Advance Server activation code: Download APK link, features, and more

हिंदी समाचार

रियलमी जल्द लॉन्च करेगा की-पैड वाला फीचर फोन, JioPhone को मिलेगी टक्कर

iPhone 13 Series में होगा Samsung-LG का डिस्प्ले, जानें कब किया जाएगा लॉन्च

Poco M3 Pro 5G भारत में होगा लॉन्च 8 जून को, जानिए क्या होगा खास

Twitter गलत ट्वीट्स की जानकारी देने के लिए बना रहा तीन नए लेबल्स, जानें कैसे करेगा काम

PUBG Mobile Lite सीजन 25 विनर पास में मिलेंगे पैरशूट स्किन जैसे फ्री रिवॉर्ड, देखिए पूरी लिस्ट

Latest Videos

Best 5G Smartphones to launch in June 2021

Features

Best 5G Smartphones to launch in June 2021
How to download Covid-19 vaccine certificate

News

How to download Covid-19 vaccine certificate
Redmi Watch Review: A good contender against Realme Watch, Amazfit Bip U

Reviews

Redmi Watch Review: A good contender against Realme Watch, Amazfit Bip U
How To Block/Remove Ads From Your Smartphone With One Click!

Features

How To Block/Remove Ads From Your Smartphone With One Click!

News

OnePlus might bring its own Cryptocurrency Wallet, survey indicates
News
OnePlus might bring its own Cryptocurrency Wallet, survey indicates
ZEE Entertainment appoints Nitin Mittal as President Technology & Data

News

ZEE Entertainment appoints Nitin Mittal as President Technology & Data
Next-gen Samsung Exynos chip to get AMD GPU with ray tracing

News

Next-gen Samsung Exynos chip to get AMD GPU with ray tracing
NVIDIA RTX 3080Ti, 3070Ti, AMD RX 6000M series GPU announced

Laptops

NVIDIA RTX 3080Ti, 3070Ti, AMD RX 6000M series GPU announced
Alienware X15, X17 now the thinnest gaming laptops from Dell

Laptops

Alienware X15, X17 now the thinnest gaming laptops from Dell

new arrivals in india

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Best Sellers