comscore Here's how to get free PUBG Mobile Godzilla outfit | BGR India
News

How to get free PUBG Mobile Godzilla outfit

Gaming

PUBG Mobile now has a new event from which users can get a free Godzilla outfit, and other things.

  • Published: July 12, 2019 1:08 PM IST
PUBG Mobile free gift godzilla

One of the most attractive things about PUBG Mobile are the costumes and skins in the game. While the gameplay of PUBG Mobile is absolutely free, what costs money are the cosmetic items. These cosmetic items include all kinds of clothing items, custom bags, weapon skins and different vehicle skins. Players with impressive wardrobe and skins really stands out in the game.

Now, getting cosmetic items in the game costs real money usually. But there are some events and gifts that Tencent Games has been offering players. And what is better than free gifts. Now there is a new offer that will allow players to get either a Godzilla’s Carapace hoodie, PUBG Crate Coupon or Outfit Box III. These are being offered by the official WeGame app for PUBG Mobile. These rewards can be acquired by participating in the event.

PUBG Lite: How to get the Glory AKM skin for free

Also Read

PUBG Lite: How to get the Glory AKM skin for free

How to get PUBG Mobile Godzilla outfit or others

– To begin with download the WeGame app. Players can also search “WeGame for PUBG Mobile” in Play Store and download

– Once the installation is done, you have to grant all the required permissions to the app

– After this comes the login part where players can either use the Guest login option or their Facebook account

– Once the process of signing in is over, head to the bottom of the screen and click the Chat tab

– In the chat section you will be greeted by a pop-up message of PUBG Buddy regarding this new event

– Here Click on Free Gift located at the bottom right corner

– To get the free gift from the app, players have to associate their PUBG Mobile role (profile) to the WeGame app

– Once linking your profile is done a banner will appear where you have to tap on “Get Them!” to claim your rewards.

– After tapping on it there will be a message saying that the gifts have been sent.

– Now launch PUBG Mobile and go to your messages where it will show you a new message from WeGame, and claim the rewards.

– These items can now be found in your inventory from where they can be used or equipped.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 12, 2019 1:08 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Pakistan minister confuses GTA V video for real life; praises pilot for great flying
thumb-img
News
Realme 3i teased on Flipkart; launching with Realme X on July 15
thumb-img
Gaming
17-year-old boy kills self after being stopped from playing PUBG
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.2 launch rumored to take place soon; specifications, and more

Editor's Pick

TCL planning to launch advanced AI-enabled smart TVs in India next week
News
TCL planning to launch advanced AI-enabled smart TVs in India next week
Hey Google! It is time to put privacy ahead of everything

Opinions

Hey Google! It is time to put privacy ahead of everything

Walmart called e-commerce rules in India 'regressive'

News

Walmart called e-commerce rules in India 'regressive'

Oppo K3 India launch on July 19: Everything we know

News

Oppo K3 India launch on July 19: Everything we know

How to get free PUBG Mobile Godzilla outfit

Gaming

How to get free PUBG Mobile Godzilla outfit

Sponsored

Most Popular

Tecno Phantom 9 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi 7A review

Xiaomi Redmi 7A First Impressions

Dyson Pure Cool Me Review

Micromax Smart TV First Impressions

TCL planning to launch advanced AI-enabled smart TVs in India next week

Walmart called e-commerce rules in India 'regressive'

Oppo K3 India launch on July 19: Everything we know

Flipkart, Axis Bank partner to launch co-branded credit card

Nokia 5, Nokia 6 updates rolling out

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to get free PUBG Mobile Godzilla outfit

Gaming

How to get free PUBG Mobile Godzilla outfit
Ultimate guide to PUBG Mobile bridge camping

Gaming

Ultimate guide to PUBG Mobile bridge camping
PUBG Lite and Reliance Jio collaborates to offer exclusive rewards

Gaming

PUBG Lite and Reliance Jio collaborates to offer exclusive rewards
PUBG Mobile Hot Drops pro tips

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Hot Drops pro tips
17-year-old boy kills self after being stopped from playing PUBG

Gaming

17-year-old boy kills self after being stopped from playing PUBG

हिंदी समाचार

Realme X Pre Booking : 14 जुलाई तक होगी Realme X की प्री-बुकिंग, बॉयर्स को मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट

Mi A3 Leaks: Xiaomi के अपकमिंग स्मार्टफोन Mi A3 और Mi A3 Lite में होगा यह प्रोसेसर

Realme 4 Leaks : EEC की लिस्टिंग में स्पॉट किए गए Realme के तीन अपकमिंग स्मार्टफोन

Amazon Prime Day : Alexa-इनेबल्ड स्मार्ट होम प्रोडॉक्ट पर मिलेगा 50 प्रतिशत तक का डिस्काउंट

Xiaomi के 48MP कैमरा वाले Redmi Note 7 Pro स्मार्टफोन को ओपन सेल पर खरीदने का आज आखिरी मौका

News

TCL planning to launch advanced AI-enabled smart TVs in India next week
News
TCL planning to launch advanced AI-enabled smart TVs in India next week
Walmart called e-commerce rules in India 'regressive'

News

Walmart called e-commerce rules in India 'regressive'
Oppo K3 India launch on July 19: Everything we know

News

Oppo K3 India launch on July 19: Everything we know
Flipkart, Axis Bank partner to launch co-branded credit card

News

Flipkart, Axis Bank partner to launch co-branded credit card
Nokia 5, Nokia 6 updates rolling out

News

Nokia 5, Nokia 6 updates rolling out