One of the most attractive things about PUBG Mobile are the costumes and skins in the game. While the gameplay of PUBG Mobile is absolutely free, what costs money are the cosmetic items. These cosmetic items include all kinds of clothing items, custom bags, weapon skins and different vehicle skins. Players with impressive wardrobe and skins really stands out in the game.

Now, getting cosmetic items in the game costs real money usually. But there are some events and gifts that Tencent Games has been offering players. And what is better than free gifts. Now there is a new offer that will allow players to get either a Godzilla’s Carapace hoodie, PUBG Crate Coupon or Outfit Box III. These are being offered by the official WeGame app for PUBG Mobile. These rewards can be acquired by participating in the event.

How to get PUBG Mobile Godzilla outfit or others

– To begin with download the WeGame app. Players can also search “WeGame for PUBG Mobile” in Play Store and download

– Once the installation is done, you have to grant all the required permissions to the app

– After this comes the login part where players can either use the Guest login option or their Facebook account

– Once the process of signing in is over, head to the bottom of the screen and click the Chat tab

– In the chat section you will be greeted by a pop-up message of PUBG Buddy regarding this new event

– Here Click on Free Gift located at the bottom right corner

– To get the free gift from the app, players have to associate their PUBG Mobile role (profile) to the WeGame app

– Once linking your profile is done a banner will appear where you have to tap on “Get Them!” to claim your rewards.

– After tapping on it there will be a message saying that the gifts have been sent.

– Now launch PUBG Mobile and go to your messages where it will show you a new message from WeGame, and claim the rewards.

– These items can now be found in your inventory from where they can be used or equipped.