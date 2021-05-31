Not all free Free Fire players can purchase Diamonds to help them get gun skins, characters, and other items. To help such players, Free Fire periodically releases redeem codes, which allow players to get gun skins, characters and more for free. These 12 character codes have a specific expiry date after which they are exhausted and cannot be used. Today we will be sharing with you the latest Free Fire redeem code for the Europe server. Also Read - How to get Garena Free Fire redeem codes for May 29: Win rewards like Musical Monkey Backpack, weapon loot crate for free

Free Fire redeem code for May 31: 2x SCAR, Incubator Voucher and more

The new Free Fire redeem code is valid for the Europe server and players attempting to obtain the rewards through the redeem code from outside of the region will face an internal error stating, "Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region."

Free Fire redeem code for the Europe server: ZFMUVTLYSLSC.

With this code, players can get 2x SCAR – Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crates, Evolution Stone, Diamond Royale, Incubator Voucher, and 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers.

If you are sad, that this code can be redeemed in the European region only, don't be. You can use the Free Fire redeem code: ESX24ADSGM4K for the Indian server to get rewards- Leap of Faith Surfboard, Water Fest, and Guitar Basher. This code is also valid until May 31.

Free Fire redeem codes for May 31: How to redeem online

To redeem the codes online via Free Fire’s official rewards redemption website, you can follow the given steps: