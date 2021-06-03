How to get Garena Fire redeem codes for June 3: Win Rewards Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crates , Weapon Royale Vouchers, and more

Free Fire redeem codes for June 3- Garena Free Fire has achieved 7 million followers on their official Indonesian Instagram handle. As part of the celebration, Free Fire is giving Paleolithic Bundle for free and exclusive redeem codes. Here are all the details. Also Read - Free Fire x Street Fighter V crossover to kick off in July: Here's what it will bring to the game

How to get Garena Free Fire redeem codes for June 3, 2021: Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crate, Diamond Royale Voucher, etc

Free Fire releases redeem codes periodically for players across regions. The popular BR title has come with yet another redeem code for this month. Also Read - Garena Free Fire redeem codes for June 2021: How to get weapons loot crate, Season 37 Elite Pass rewards for free

Redeem Code: ZFMUVTLYSLSC Also Read - Garena Free Fire redeem code for May 31: Free rewards including 2x SCAR, Incubator Voucher and more

With this code, players can win rewards like Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crates (2x SCAR), Evolution Stone, Diamond Royale, 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers, and Incubator Voucher.

InsideSport has listed a few other redeem codes for June 3 that includes-

POYRRVNBFSLP- Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

VBVVMBGDEQWR- Diamond Royale Voucher

UOPKKHMNBFFG- 50,000 diamond codes

ESX24ADSGM4K- Free Dragon AK Skin

9G8FS6U4VGWP- Free Pet

HGVFXCVZS58M- Free Fire Diamonds

PLHMFRVCXZAG- Paloma Character

There are gun skin redeem codes as well, for instance, VFGV-JMCK-DMHN, NDJD-FBGJ-FJFK, XJDJ-GFVD-FKVH, XKDN-98ND-DMNJ, CDDF-DGCD-FGTD, JDCJ-FJGG-DSHO, DJHD-GSDU-EHJP.

It is worth mentioning that redeem codes are available only for players on the Indonesian Server.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes: How to redeem items for free

Step 1- Open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site by clicking on this link.

Step 2- Log in to the Free Fire account (or create one if you haven’t) via one of the given platforms.

Step 3- To claim the rewards, you will have to link your Free Fire ID to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.

Step 4- Once logged in paste the redeem codes mentioned above (depending on the server) on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

Step 5- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.

Step 6- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.

To recall, Free Fire Season 37 Elite Pass ‘Evil Enchanted’ went live on June 1. The elite pass bundles several exciting rewards including weapon skins, character sets, and more. On a related note, Free Fire OB28 update is expected to release on June 9, a day before the Clash Squad 6 ranked season ends. The next update is said to bring a new pet Dr. Beanie, a new game mode, weapons, etc.