comscore How to get Garena Fire redeem codes for June 3: Win Rewards Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crates , Weapon Royale Vouchers, and more
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • How to get Garena Fire redeem codes for June 3: Win Rewards Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crates , Weapon Royale Vouchers, and more
News

How to get Garena Fire redeem codes for June 3: Win Rewards Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crates , Weapon Royale Vouchers, and more

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes for June 3, 2021: Here's how to get Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crates (2x SCAR), Evolution Stone, Incubator Voucher for free.

Free-Fire

Free Fire redeem codes for June 3- Garena Free Fire has achieved 7 million followers on their official Indonesian Instagram handle. As part of the celebration, Free Fire is giving Paleolithic Bundle for free and exclusive redeem codes. Here are all the details. Also Read - Free Fire x Street Fighter V crossover to kick off in July: Here's what it will bring to the game

How to get Garena Free Fire redeem codes for June 3, 2021: Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crate, Diamond Royale Voucher, etc

Free Fire releases redeem codes periodically for players across regions. The popular BR title has come with yet another redeem code for this month. Also Read - Garena Free Fire redeem codes for June 2021: How to get weapons loot crate, Season 37 Elite Pass rewards for free

Redeem Code: ZFMUVTLYSLSC Also Read - Garena Free Fire redeem code for May 31: Free rewards including 2x SCAR, Incubator Voucher and more

With this code, players can win rewards like Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crates (2x SCAR), Evolution Stone, Diamond Royale, 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers, and Incubator Voucher.

InsideSport has listed a few other redeem codes for June 3 that includes-

  • POYRRVNBFSLP- Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate
  • VBVVMBGDEQWR- Diamond Royale Voucher
  • UOPKKHMNBFFG- 50,000 diamond codes
  • ESX24ADSGM4K- Free Dragon AK Skin
  • 9G8FS6U4VGWP- Free Pet
  • HGVFXCVZS58M- Free Fire Diamonds
  • PLHMFRVCXZAG- Paloma Character

There are gun skin redeem codes as well, for instance, VFGV-JMCK-DMHN, NDJD-FBGJ-FJFK, XJDJ-GFVD-FKVH, XKDN-98ND-DMNJ, CDDF-DGCD-FGTD, JDCJ-FJGG-DSHO, DJHD-GSDU-EHJP.

It is worth mentioning that redeem codes are available only for players on the Indonesian Server.

how to get Free Fire redeem codes june 3 2021, Free Fire redeem codes june 3 2021, how to win Free Fire redeem codes for june 2021, Free Fire redeem codes for June 2021, how to get Season 37 Lite rewards free, Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate, Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crates, Evil Enchanted, how to earn Free Fire diamonds for free, Free Fire, Garena

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes: How to redeem items for free

Step 1- Open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site by clicking on this link.

Step 2- Log in to the Free Fire account (or create one if you haven’t) via one of the given platforms.

Step 3- To claim the rewards, you will have to link your Free Fire ID to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.

Step 4- Once logged in paste the redeem codes mentioned above (depending on the server) on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

Step 5- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.

Step 6- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.

To recall, Free Fire Season 37 Elite Pass ‘Evil Enchanted’ went live on June 1. The elite pass bundles several exciting rewards including weapon skins, character sets, and more. On a related note, Free Fire OB28 update is expected to release on June 9, a day before the Clash Squad 6 ranked season ends. The next update is said to bring a new pet Dr. Beanie, a new game mode, weapons, etc.

 

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 3, 2021 6:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Free Fire redeem codes for June 3: Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crates , Weapon Royale Vouchers, and more
Gaming
Free Fire redeem codes for June 3: Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crates , Weapon Royale Vouchers, and more
Instagram tips: How to reset or personalise the Explore section on the app

How To

Instagram tips: How to reset or personalise the Explore section on the app

Moto G Stylus 5G could be another budget Motorola phone, suggest leaks

News

Moto G Stylus 5G could be another budget Motorola phone, suggest leaks

Realme GT 5G global launch confirmed, budget Realme 5G phone arriving in 2022

Mobiles

Realme GT 5G global launch confirmed, budget Realme 5G phone arriving in 2022

All iPhone 13 models could get LiDAR this year but 1TB reserved for Pros

Mobiles

All iPhone 13 models could get LiDAR this year but 1TB reserved for Pros

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Moto G Stylus 5G could be another budget Motorola phone, suggest leaks

All iPhone 13 models could get LiDAR this year but 1TB reserved for Pros

Tecno Pova 2 with 7,000mAh battery launched: Price, specs

Dogecoin price jumps after getting listed on Coinbase Pro

Xbox celebrates Pride Month with colourful controller, free games, merchandise and more

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: Which one to choose?

Poparazzi is a photo-sharing app that doesn't let you post selfies

5G JioPhone launch likely on June 24: Top 5 things about the Jio-Google 5G smartphone

Why smartphones must be classified as an essential product during COVID-19 lockdowns

OnePlus Nord CE 5G top 5 features to look forward

Related Topics

Related Stories

Free Fire redeem codes for June 3: Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crates , Weapon Royale Vouchers, and more

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes for June 3: Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crates , Weapon Royale Vouchers, and more
Free Fire x Street Fighter 5 crossover to kick off in July: What to expect

Gaming

Free Fire x Street Fighter 5 crossover to kick off in July: What to expect
Free Fire redeem codes for June 2021: How to get weapons loot crate, Season 37 Elite Pass rewards for free

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes for June 2021: How to get weapons loot crate, Season 37 Elite Pass rewards for free
PUBG Mobile, Garena Free Fire could get banned in this country soon - Check full details

News

PUBG Mobile, Garena Free Fire could get banned in this country soon - Check full details
How to get Garena Free Fire redeem code for May 31

Gaming

How to get Garena Free Fire redeem code for May 31

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire के टॉप 5 characters, जो Clash Squad जीतना कर देंगे आसान

6000mAh बैटरी, 64MP कैमरा और 6GB RAM वाला Moto G40 Fusion हुआ मंहगा, जानिए नई कीमत

Moto G Stylus 5G के फीचर्स हुए लीक, 6GB RAM और 48MP कैमरा के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy Book Go और Galaxy Book Go 5G लैपटॉप हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Battlegrounds Mobile India का जलवा, Google Play Store पर प्री-रजिस्ट्रेशन 2 करोड़ पार, जानें तरीका

Latest Videos

Realme X7 Max 5G review: The leap pays off this time

Reviews

Realme X7 Max 5G review: The leap pays off this time
Best 5G Smartphones to launch in June 2021

Features

Best 5G Smartphones to launch in June 2021
How to download Covid-19 vaccine certificate

News

How to download Covid-19 vaccine certificate
Redmi Watch Review: A good contender against Realme Watch, Amazfit Bip U

Reviews

Redmi Watch Review: A good contender against Realme Watch, Amazfit Bip U

News

Moto G Stylus 5G could be another budget Motorola phone, suggest leaks
News
Moto G Stylus 5G could be another budget Motorola phone, suggest leaks
All iPhone 13 models could get LiDAR this year but 1TB reserved for Pros

Mobiles

All iPhone 13 models could get LiDAR this year but 1TB reserved for Pros
Tecno Pova 2 with 7,000mAh battery launched: Price, specs

Mobiles

Tecno Pova 2 with 7,000mAh battery launched: Price, specs
Dogecoin price jumps after getting listed on Coinbase Pro

News

Dogecoin price jumps after getting listed on Coinbase Pro
Xbox celebrates Pride Month with colourful controller, free games, merchandise and more

News

Xbox celebrates Pride Month with colourful controller, free games, merchandise and more

new arrivals in india

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Best Sellers