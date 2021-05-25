comscore How to Get Garena Free Fire redeem codes for May 25: Win Shuffling emote, leap of faith surfboard, rewards for free
How to Get Garena Free Fire redeem codes for May 25: Win Shuffling emote, leap of faith surfboard, rewards for free

Free Fire redeem codes May 25: Garena releases redeem codes for India and Indonesia servers. Check how to win Garena Free Fire rewards like leap of faith surfboard, guitar basher, water fest for free.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for May 25 are now available for players. While the battle royale game includes a host of in-game purchases, it also bundles redeem codes that allow players to grab some items for free. Garena has yet again released redeem codes in specific servers. Here are all the details. Also Read - Top 5 Battlegrounds Mobile India alternatives you can play right now

Garena Free Fire redeem code for May 25: Rewards, skins, and more

ESX24ADSGM4K: Leap of Faith Surfboard, Water Fest 2021 Avatar, and Guitar Basher (for Indian server)
FF8MBDXPVCB1: Shuffling emote and 10x Magic Cube Fragments (For Indonesia server) Also Read - How to get Garena Free Fire Redeem Code for May 19: Get Titan Mark gun skins, guitar basher, and more

Users should keep in mind that these redeem codes are available only on the specified servers. Players from regions other than the ones mentioned won’t be able to apply and claim rewards. That said here’s how you can redeem the code and grab rewards. Also Read - Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore finals pushed due to Covid-19

How to redeem Free Fire codes and get rewards, skins, etc for free

Here are a few simple steps to redeem Free Fire codes online via the game’s official rewards redemption site.

Step 1- First up, open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site by clicking on this link.

Step 2- Log in to the Free Fire account (or create one if you haven’t) via one of the given platforms.

Step 3- To claim the rewards, you will have to link your Free Fire ID to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.

Step 4- Once logged in paste the redeem code- ESX24ADSGM4K or FF8MBDXPVCB1 (depending on the server) on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

Step 5- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.

Step 6- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.

Before we wrap up, we would like to mention that these Free Fire alphanumeric redeem codes are only available for a specific time period. Hence, the page shows ‘failed to redeem,’ then a user might likely be on the off chance.

  • Published Date: May 25, 2021 5:36 PM IST

Best Sellers