How to get Garena Free Fire redeem codes for May 29: Win Rewards like Musical Monkey Backpack, weapon loot crate for free

Free Fire periodically releases redeem codes to let its players try gun skins, characters, and other new items for free. The developers release unique 12-digit redeem codes that can be availed on their official website. That said, Garena has released new Free Fire redeem codes for certain servers that bring along a new backpack, royale voucher, and other rewards. Here are the details-

Free Fire redeem codes for May 29: Musical Monkey backpack, Diamond Royale voucher, and more

Garena has released new Free Fire redeem codes for the Middle East server that packs along with several awards including Musical Monkey backpack, Diamond Royale voucher, and macro fragments. Here's the redeem code-

Free Fire redeem code for the Middle East: HAPPYBDAYMR1 Also Read - Top 5 Battlegrounds Mobile India alternatives you can play right now

Players should keep a note that the code is only applicable on the Middle East server, users from other regions won’t be able to avail it as Garena notes players will face the following error if they try to redeem: “Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

While the Musical Monkey Backpack and DR voucher are exclusively available for players in the Middle East, the developers have released redeem codes for other regions as well including India and Europe.

Free Fire redeem code on Indian server

The Free Fire redeem code ESX24ADSGM4K is available on the India server and it is valid till May 31. The redeem code bags the following rewards- Leap of Faith Surfboard, Water Fest, and Guitar Basher.

Free Fire redeem code on the European server

Free Fire redeem code 8QW6TDX2D8A4 available on European server brings Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate and MAG-7 Hurricane Delivery Weapon Loot Crate for the players.

Free Fire redeem codes for May 29: How to redeem, get loot crate, backpack, skins for free

Here is a simple step-by-step guide to redeem Free Fire codes online via the game’s official rewards redemption site.

Step 1- First up, open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site by clicking on this link.

Step 2- Log in to the Free Fire account (or create one if you haven’t) via one of the given platforms.

Step 3- To claim the rewards, you will have to link your Free Fire ID to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.

Step 4- Once logged in paste the redeem code- ESX24ADSGM4K, HAPPYBDAYMR1, or 8QW6TDX2D8A4 (depending on the server) on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

Step 5- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.

Step 6- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.