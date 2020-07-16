comscore How to get the PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass
How to get the PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass

Tencent Games has collaborated with Google, and Android users can enroll in Royale Pass Season 14.

  • Published: July 16, 2020 3:20 PM IST
PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 14

The new PUBG Mobile update 0.19.0 went live with the Royal Pass Season 14: ‘Spark the Flame’. Players can unlock an array of newly-themed multi-form gear skins, level rewards and more through the App Store and Google Play. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Livik Map weapons: All you need to know

PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass: How to get it

Tencent Games has collaborated with Google, and Android users can enroll in Royale Pass Season 14. This will be provided through PUBG Mobile’s new Royal Pass Prime Subscription service and to get exclusive Prime-only player benefits. The Royal Pass Prime Subscription offers two levels of membership – Prime and Prime Plus – at Rs 440 and Rs 1,150 respectively.  This comes with monthly, quarterly and yearly subscription options. Additional Prime subscription perks include: Also Read - PUBG Mobile to bring Esports Awards announces Tencent Games

– 300 or 900 Royal Pass Vouchers awarded each month

– Access to Prime-exclusive Airplane Ranking display perks

– Miscellaneous ongoing Redemption discounts

While the Royal Pass Prime subscription is currently only available for Android users, iOS users can look forward to an upcoming collaboration with Apple in the future.

Tencent Game is celebrating the two-year anniversary of PUBG Mobile’s Royal Pass, Season 14. It marks the return of Roaring Dragon sets and Dragon Hunter-themed rewards featured in Royal Pass Season 5. Additional new features for Royale Pass Season 14 include:

– Royal Pass Benefits Page – Players can now instantly view consecutive purchase perks and preview other exclusive Royal Pass benefits

– Royal Pass Lobby Announcement – There is now an increased chance to display a Royal Pass-related announcement when returning to the lobby after a match

PUBG Mobile: Royale Pass Season 14 'Spark the Flame' is now out

The Elite Royale Pass is available for 600 UC whereas the Elite Plus Royale Pass is available at 1800 UC. These come to Rs 799 and Rs 1,949 respectively. Season 14 Royal Pass owners can get all future passes free of cost. But to be eligible for that they have to complete all the missions for the ongoing season.

Today’s Royale Pass Season 14 arrives just one week after the launch of Livik, PUBG Mobile’s all-new Nordic-themed map. Livik is part of the massive 0.19.0 content update, which is also available now. The Livik map is added and this Nordic-style map measures 2km × 2km, with 52 players and 15 minute match times, making for a faster experience. This map comes with exclusive firearms including P90 SMG, Mk 12 marksman rifle. It also has a new map-exclusive vehicle the Monster Truck. Livik super firearm training mode will be coming soon and will include Experimental Trial Weapon Crates.

Best Sellers