How to get Xbox Game pass free for up to 3 years

The Microsoft Xbox Game Pass has been a subscription game service from the company for Xbox players where titles were made available to those that subscribed. And now Microsoft is bringing the service to Windows as a new version of the subscription service altogether called Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Previously gamers could play the games with Game Pass service on either their PC or Xbox. But the condition was that the game had to be a PC game in order to be played on the PC, and there was no emulator involved in the whole thing. This was a result of Microsoft’s Play Anywhere initiative with most of the games being Microsoft’s own games like Forza Horizon 4 and Gears of War 4.

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription would give access to Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass games on Xbox and PC. The new subscription service from Microsoft, rolls Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass service into one subscription. This new feature costs Rs 999 as a monthly subscription with the first month being Rs 50 for now. This discounted price is available during the E3 week, and is still available.

The unbelievable deal right now is that users can turn their Xbox Live Gold membership of up to three years into the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership without any extra money.

How to get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate free

– Log in to your Microsoft account from the Microsoft account page.

– Navigate to the “services and subscriptions” tab at the top of the page. Check your currently subscribed services here.

– Now extend the Xbox Live Gold subscription by buying additional months. This can be done by buying the subscription from codes that are available online as well. There are options for year-long subscriptions as well.

– Try and get your Xbox Live Gold subscription as close to June 10, 2022 to maximize the deal. (Turning on auto renew usually gives an extra month of Xbox Live Gold when adding months to your account.)

– Make sure you have extended your Xbox Live Gold subscription as much as you want. Now click on the link for the 1 month for Rs 50 for Game Pass Ultimate deal. This will convert your Xbox Live Gold subscription into Game Pass Ultimate Pass. And this will be valid for the months you have Xbox Live Gold subscription for.