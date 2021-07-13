Minecraft is one of the biggest names in the gaming world. Unlike other popular titles, Minecraft’s graphics are blocky. But the unique aspect of the sandbox game is doesn’t have any specific goal or rules and allows a player to try their creative skills in building and exploring the 3D adventure world. The game is available for play both on PC and mobile platforms. However, to build shelters, hide items from monsters, and enjoy the time in the blocky world, one has to pay a good amount be it for PC or Android. But there is a simple workaround that can get your hands in the mud for free. If you are looking for a solution, here is a step-by-step guide to download and play Minecraft for free. Also Read - Best open world games for Android: Genshin Impact, Minecraft, and more

How to Play Minecraft for free

Step 1- Open the web browser on your system.

Step 2- Type classic.minecraft.net in the search bar or simply click this link.

Step 3- Once the page opens, scroll down, you will be asked to enter a user name in the box.

Step 4- Enter the name you wish and then press the Start button.

Step 5- Left-click on the mouse to place or mine blocks.

Step 6- Right-click to toggle between the two and shift using WASD.

Also Read - Minecraft cheats and console commands: How to use them to make your blocky project easy

Interestingly, you can call in nine friends to join in the game. However, you can invite friends once a level has automatically been generated. Post that you will be given a sharable link that you can send to your folks and enjoy the game together. The free version is the original Minecraft creative mode way back from 2009 pandora. Minecraft released this version or to say the Minecraft Classic to celebrate its tenth anniversary back then.

While it’s all the more exciting to try the virtual LEGO-like game for free, it has a fair share of limitations. First up, it only gives you 32 blocks to build with (so use wisely), there are no mobs and the original bugs are still sticking to the ground. And the sad part, there is no save option, which means if you shut off in mid-way all your genius creations will wipe out. Although it doesn’t bring the same experience as the full version of the sandbox game, at least you can try it for free. For those who want to try the free trial of the latest Minecraft, they can check all the details here.