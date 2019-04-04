How to play PUBG Mobile on your PC

PUBG Mobile is the most popular game on smartphones right now and is immensely popular all around the world. PUBG for PC may have popularized the battle royale genre in the gaming world, but it was PUBG Mobile that made PUBG popular in the world outside gaming. It has made the term known to all people around the world, even those that don’t play games or has never played PUBG Mobile themselves. To be fair there were battle royale games on smartphones before PUBG Mobile was released and these were all modeled after the PC version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. But none of these could compete with PUBG Mobile when it was released in March last year, despite having a lead in terms of release period.

Now PUBG Mobile can be played on not just smartphones but PCs as well. As may may have guessed this could be done using emulators. But few know that Tencent Games has released its own official emulator for playing the game which tracks all stats and provides the best experience.

How to play PUBG on PC

To play the game on PC the following steps need to be followed.

– The PUBG emulator client needs to downloaded from ‘https://syzs.qq.com/en/’ on the PC.

– Wait for the download to compltet after hitting the ‘Download’ button.

– Install the emulator on your PC.

– Launch the emulator once it is installed and you will see that the only selectable game is PUBG Mobile , hit the ‘Start’ button.

– This should prompt the, ‘Gaming buddy’ to download the game files.

– Once that completes you can hit ‘Start’ and launch the game which will ask you to login.

– Login using your Facebook, Twitter or Tencent ID and you will be taken to you homescreen of the game.

Do note that when playing from the emulator you will be matched wit other emulator players.