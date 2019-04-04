comscore
News

How to play PUBG Mobile on your PC

Gaming

There are only a few simple steps between you and plying PUBG Mobile on PC.

  • Published: April 4, 2019 4:17 PM IST
PUBG Mobile emulator 2

PUBG Mobile is the most popular game on smartphones right now and is immensely popular all around the world. PUBG for PC may have popularized the battle royale genre in the gaming world, but it was PUBG Mobile that made PUBG popular in the world outside gaming. It has made the term known to all people around the world, even those that don’t play games or has never played PUBG Mobile themselves. To be fair there were battle royale games on smartphones before PUBG Mobile was released and these were all modeled after the PC version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. But none of these could compete with PUBG Mobile when it was released in March last year, despite having a lead in terms of release period.

Now PUBG Mobile can be played on not just smartphones but PCs as well. As may may have guessed this could be done using emulators. But few know that Tencent Games has released its own official emulator for playing the game which tracks all stats and provides the best experience.

PUBG creator, Brendan Greene does not want to make PUBG 2

Also Read

PUBG creator, Brendan Greene does not want to make PUBG 2

How to play PUBG on PC

To play the game on PC the following steps need to be followed.

– The PUBG emulator client needs to downloaded from ‘https://syzs.qq.com/en/’ on the PC.
– Wait for the download to compltet after hitting the ‘Download’ button.
– Install the emulator on your PC.
– Launch the emulator once it is installed and you will see that the only selectable game is PUBG Mobile , hit the ‘Start’ button.
– This should prompt the, ‘Gaming buddy’ to download the game files.
– Once that completes you can hit ‘Start’ and launch the game which will ask you to login.
– Login using your Facebook, Twitter or Tencent ID and you will be taken to you homescreen of the game.

Do note that when playing from the emulator you will be matched wit other emulator players.

  • Published Date: April 4, 2019 4:17 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Internet groups claim that telecom operators are blocking Reddit and Telegram in India
News
Internet groups claim that telecom operators are blocking Reddit and Telegram in India
How to play PUBG Mobile on your PC

Gaming

How to play PUBG Mobile on your PC

Google Assistant can now order groceries from Walmart

News

Google Assistant can now order groceries from Walmart

Top smartphones with triple cameras under Rs 25,000

News

Top smartphones with triple cameras under Rs 25,000

Xiaomi India launches 'MI Recycle' in partnership with Cashify

News

Xiaomi India launches 'MI Recycle' in partnership with Cashify

Sponsored

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Tecno Camon i4 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Buds Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Vivo APEX 2019 Concept First Impressions

MIT announces that it is cutting ties with Huawei over Federal investigations

Internet groups claim that telecom operators are blocking Reddit and Telegram in India

Google Assistant can now order groceries from Walmart

Top smartphones with triple cameras under Rs 25,000

Xiaomi India launches 'MI Recycle' in partnership with Cashify

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to play PUBG Mobile on your PC

Gaming

How to play PUBG Mobile on your PC
Madras High Court seeks ban on TikTok app, says 'dangerous for children'

News

Madras High Court seeks ban on TikTok app, says 'dangerous for children'
PUBG creator, Brendan Greene does not want to make PUBG 2

Gaming

PUBG creator, Brendan Greene does not want to make PUBG 2
Students in Chhattisgarh start a fight over arguments while playing PUBG Mobile

Gaming

Students in Chhattisgarh start a fight over arguments while playing PUBG Mobile
PUBG teases level 4 armor, new map on moon as part of April fools joke

Gaming

PUBG teases level 4 armor, new map on moon as part of April fools joke

हिंदी समाचार

14,500 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च हुआ Vu का 32-इंच एंड्रॉइड स्मार्ट TV

बैक में चार कैमरे और इन-डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर के साथ दिखाई दिया Motorola का नया स्मार्टफोन

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Oppo K1: तीनों में कौन है दमदार

पूर्व बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस मयूरी कांगो बनीं गूगल इंडिया की इंडस्ट्री हेड

Realme यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, सभी स्मार्टफोन को मिलेगी एंड्रॉइड 9 पाई अपडेट

News

MIT announces that it is cutting ties with Huawei over Federal investigations
News
MIT announces that it is cutting ties with Huawei over Federal investigations
Internet groups claim that telecom operators are blocking Reddit and Telegram in India

News

Internet groups claim that telecom operators are blocking Reddit and Telegram in India
Google Assistant can now order groceries from Walmart

News

Google Assistant can now order groceries from Walmart
Top smartphones with triple cameras under Rs 25,000

News

Top smartphones with triple cameras under Rs 25,000
Xiaomi India launches 'MI Recycle' in partnership with Cashify

News

Xiaomi India launches 'MI Recycle' in partnership with Cashify