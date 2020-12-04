How to pre-register for FAU-G on Google Play Store

FAU-G, the made in India action game, is gearing up to release in India soon. The so-called PUBG Mobile India rival is already up for pre-registration on Google Play Store. The developer of FAU-G, nCore Games, has announced that one million users have pre-registered for FAU-G on Google Play Store in just three days. This hints that millions of users are waiting for the game to release in the country soon. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India may not launch this year, here's why

While millions of users have pre-registered for the FAU-G, there are people who are interested but are unaware as to how to register for the game. Today, we will discuss how you can pre-register for FAU-G on Google Play Store. The game is yet to be up for pre-registration on Apple App Store. This could hint that initially, the game will be available only for Android users. Also Read - FAU-G breaks record, crosses 1 million pre-registrations on Play store in 3 days

How to pre-register for FAU-G

STEP 1: First and foremost, you will need to open the Google Play Store page of FAU-G. To do that you can simply click here. You will be redirected to the dedicated page. The listing will show the name of the game to be FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards developed by Studio nCore Pvt. Ltd. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India officials request to meet MeitY, no response from latter

STEP 2: Then click on the ‘Pre-registration button’ on the page.

STEP 3: On clicking the button a pop-up will appear that will prompt you to confirm your registration.

STEP 4: Then click on the ‘OK’ button and then tap on ‘Install when available’ in case you wish to download the game when it is officially released or available.

According to reports, several players have encountered an error message stating that “their device isn’t compatible whenever they try to register for the game.” The developer is yet to acknowledge the issue and fix it.

The company is yet to confirm the launch date of FAU-G but going by leaks and rumours and now this pre-registration we expect the game to be available for Android users in the next few days to come, could be by the end of this year. Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile India is struggling to relaunch in India.