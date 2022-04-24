comscore How to read BGMI-based comics on your smartphone 
News

How to read BGMI-based comics on your Android smartphone

Gaming

In order to read the BGMI-based comics, you will have to download the Pratlipi Comics application from the Google Play Store

BGMI

How to read the BGMI comics

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) recently announced a partnership with Pratlipi Comics. The partnership will be introducing three different webcomics. The three series include The Retreats, Nights of Silence, and 100. Also Read - BGMI fans can now watch webtoons that are based on the game: Check details

Here are the details about the comics:

100 is about Hoyoung Cheon. Armed with only a gun and a frying pan, he must survive the Battlegrounds, a battle-royale style game with 100 death-row convict participants where only one can win. But surviving isn’t the only goal that Hoyoung has. He must find an assemblyman who was captured while investigating the game and is now an unwilling participant. Can hoyoung complete his mission, survive against 99 other deadly participants, and emerge the last man standing? Also Read - BGMI maker Krafton bans over 40,000 account for cheating: Check details

Players who will participate in 100 reading challenge from April 23 to April 29 can get a reward coupon code for BGMI Also Read - Upcoming Android, iOS games that will make you forget BGMI, Call of Duty Mobile, New State

Night of Silence follows Leah when she returns to her small town after several years of being away. She expects to find a warm welcome but instead finds her father dead. The police rule his death a suicide, but the longer she hangs around, the more she suspects that something isn’t right. Her suspicions worsen when she finds a book her father was writing called Battlegrounds. However, a ton of pages are missing and the more questions Leah asks, the more the townspeople start doing everything they can to hide her from the truth.

Players that participate in Night of Silence reading challenge from April 30 May 6 can get a reward coupon code for BGMI.

The Retreats is set in the distant future where people live in the Retreats, otherwise known as Paradise on Earth. Their plush life is only made possible because the impoverished underclass in the surrounding slums of Brine must fight in the dreaded Battlegrounds for a shot at becoming a Retreats Citizen. John Carty, whose father and grandfather died in the Battlegrounds. The idea of winning the Battlegrounds and becoming a member of the Retreats seems like a pipedream until he meets a boy named Edward, who looks identical to his son Gable.

Players who participate in The Retreats reading challenge from May 7 to May 13 can get a reward coupon code for BGMI.

How to read the comics

In order to read the BGMI-based comics, you will have to download the Pratlipi Comics application from the Google Play Store. Once you download the app, you will be asked your language of preference. Just select that and you can access different genres of the webcomics. You just have to search the names of title that have been mentioned above.

Published Date: April 24, 2022 6:21 PM IST
  • Published Date: April 24, 2022 6:21 PM IST

