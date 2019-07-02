comscore How to register for the PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 (PMIT) | BGR India
How to register for the PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 has been announced by Tencent Games and PUBG Corp. Here's how you can register your team for the tournament.

  • Published: July 2, 2019 5:05 PM IST
Developers of popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile have announced PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019. Tencent Games and PUBG Corp have announced the PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 that kicks off on July 1, 2019. The event is sponsored by Chinese smartphone maker Oppo. Jaipur, Guwahati, Pune and Vizag are the places where the regional finals will be held. While Kolkata is where the grand finale will be held in October.

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019: All you need to know

The tournament has a prize pool of Rs 1.5 crore, and is open to all Indian residents who possess a PUBG Mobile account. In order to participate, your account should be above Tier Platinum 5 or Level 20. PUBG players can select any one of the four cities while registering for the tournament. Tencent says there are no restrictions to the number of players registering in a group. Each participant can only participate once. There are no geographical restrictions to the squad members registering. They can hail from any city in India.

Dota 2 The International 2019 prize money crosses a record breaking $25.5 million

Dota 2 The International 2019 prize money crosses a record breaking $25.5 million

All four maps will be played in the matches. PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 will have rounds that are a mix of both first-person and third-person perspective modes. The top 500 teams from each group will be selected for the ‘Online Playoffs’ basis points secured by registered squads during the In-Game Qualifier phase. The pool will be filtered further to 20 of the best teams across groups. This group will compete at the group finals. The top four teams from each group will receive direct promotions to the grand finale of the India Tour 2019.

WATCH: PUBG MOBILE Global Launch Trailer

PUBG Mobile is also introducing wild card rounds for the top 64 teams eliminated during the online group playoffs. Out of these teams, four squads will make it tot the grand finale. The team ranking first has the chance to win Rs 50 lakh. The second ranked team stands to win Rs 20 lakhs while the team placed third will win Rs 10 lakh. All the teams making it to the finale will get cash prizes. The players qualifying for Group Final and Grand Finals will receive a total of Rs 25 lakhs in logistical support. There is also PUBG Mobile swag worth Rs 10 lakhs to be given to group finalists.

How to register

– Visit the PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 sign-up page
– Fill out all the required personal and id proof details in respective fields
– Re-check all the details entered before clicking on ‘Register for the India Tour’
– Following this you will receive a verification email, click on the verification link here
– Once the verification process is over, a new pop-up will ask you to “Activate my account”
– Click on the accept button here and your registered account will be active

  • Published Date: July 2, 2019 5:05 PM IST

