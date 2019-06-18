comscore How to run PUBG Mobile at 60 fps on Android devices | BGR India
How to run PUBG Mobile at 60 fps on any Android device

PUBG Mobile is the most popular mobile game in the world right now but it does not run 60 fps by default, and here's how to make it do so.

  Published: June 18, 2019 10:35 AM IST
There is no doubt that PUBG Mobile is the most popular mobile game out there right now. People from all walks of life and with all kinds of devices play the game. And the best part is it runs on most Android devices. Even though there is Lite version of the game, the main game of PUBG Mobile by Tencent runs on all Android devices. But there is a trade off for running the game on all kinds of devices. The game runs on default graphics settings, which does not include 60 fps. And even if a higher setting is selected, the phone runs a risk of overheating. Like its PC version, the mobile version of the game is a very demanding game in terms of hardware.

And it usually does not run as smooth on the lower and mid-end devices. Its performance is not perfect even on high-end and flagship devices. And low fps, graphics and performance end up affecting the game experience and players have a hard time winning. PUBG Mobile has even become a competitive game with a whole lot of tournaments being held. Hence the importance of 60 fps gameplay.

And we have come across a couple of processes to enhance the performance of PUBG Mobile, but since one of these processes leaves the other ones moot, we will only be showing one. This method essentially uses the other one to fix the performance issue.

How to get PUBG Mobile 60 fps

– Install the app GFX Tool by developer tsoml from the Google Play Store.

– Once installed, launch the app to come to the menu interface with a whole list of options.

– Select the correct version of the game from the top, keeping in mind that (GP) indicates the global version that is downloadable from the Google Play Store.

– Then comes resolution, and here it is suggested that users select the highest resolution supported by their device display.

– Next comes graphics, and here select ‘Balanced’ for a very optimal performance. Users can select ‘Smooth’ or ‘HD’ based on the hardware quality of their phones. Remember, selecting higher quality will make the phone heat up.

– Next is FPS and here almost all devices come with 60 fps displays and selecting 60 fps will produce the best results.

– As for Anti-aliasing, we would ask users with mid ranged and budget smartphones to skip this and keep it disabled. High-end device users can use this and select 2X or 4X according to the preference of how much they would want to smooth out the textures.

– Other options like Shadows and GPU Optimization can be enabled and disabled according to preference.

– Once the settings are selected, select ‘Accept’ and then ‘Run Game’ which will launch the game, and hopefully you will notice the difference.

These steps ought to make sure that PUBG Mobile runs at 60 fps without having the phone burn out.

  • Published Date: June 18, 2019 10:35 AM IST

