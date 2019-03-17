comscore
News

How to use a PS4 DualShock controller on a PC

Gaming

The Sony PlayStation DualShock controller is a powerful analog accessory for certain games.

  • Published: March 17, 2019 11:38 AM IST
Sony PS4 controller

Image Credit: Pixabay

The keyboards and mouse are the most standard pieces of accessories for PC users, and are extremely versatile. But sometimes there is no alternative for the analog controller for playing over the shoulder adventure games. The last time we talked about how to use an Xbox controller on PC, and this time around we will be explaining how a Sony PS4 DualShock controller can be used with a PC.

The PS4 DualShock controller is an excellent piece of hardware that makes gameplay a cinch. And unlike the Xbox controller, the PS4 ones don’t exactly work as plug and play devices. You will need third-party software like DS4Windows to run it. What the software essentially does is trick Windows 10 into thinking that the PS4 controller is actually an Xbox controller, since that is the one supported. The controller can then be connected using a micro-USB cable or Bluetooth.

PUBG updated with Bizon, Canted Sight, and Moonlight weather for Vikendi on consoles

Also Read

PUBG updated with Bizon, Canted Sight, and Moonlight weather for Vikendi on consoles

Installing PS4 DualShock controller with Micro-USB

– Download DS4Windows from its website, unzip all the files and run the DS4Windows.exe file.

– Setup DS4Windows settings and profiles, and the default location for saving these.

– Click ‘Install the DS4 Driver’ to enable the use of PS4 DualShock controller.

– Connect PS4 DualShock controller using Micro-USB, and Windows will detect it and it will be ready to play.

Installing PS4 DualShock controller with Bluetooth

– This method require the PC or the laptop to have the Bluetooth functionality to run.

– Install DS4Windows the same way as mentioned above.

– Press and hold the PS Button and the Share button for three seconds until the lightbar at the top of the controller begins to flash.

– Open Bluetooth setting and select ‘Wireless Controller’

– If it prompts to enter a pair code, type in ‘0000’, and the controller should be connected to the PC using Bluetooth.

  • Published Date: March 17, 2019 11:38 AM IST

Editor's Pick

How to use a PS4 DualShock controller on a PC
Gaming
How to use a PS4 DualShock controller on a PC
Android Q tries to address Google's biggest dilemma - data privacy

Opinions

Android Q tries to address Google's biggest dilemma - data privacy

Asus reveals Android Pie release date

News

Asus reveals Android Pie release date

Amazon India Mobiles and Accessories Day sale: Top deals

Deals

Amazon India Mobiles and Accessories Day sale: Top deals

How to hide Samsung Galaxy S10's hole punch display cut-out

How To

How to hide Samsung Galaxy S10's hole punch display cut-out

Most Popular

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX First Impressions: Raw power never looked this refined

Dell XPS 15 9570 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Now Spotify hits back, calls Apple 'monopolist'

Facebook under lens for 'covering up' data scandal

Asus reveals Android Pie release date

EU to slap Google with fresh fine: sources

Facebook says it 'quickly' removed New Zealand shooter's video

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to use a PS4 DualShock controller on a PC

Gaming

How to use a PS4 DualShock controller on a PC
Fortnite has made cross play between Xbox and PS4 default for the battle-royale mode

Gaming

Fortnite has made cross play between Xbox and PS4 default for the battle-royale mode
Sony Xperia 4 specifications leaked; 21:9 tall screen and Snapdragon 710 SoC tipped

News

Sony Xperia 4 specifications leaked; 21:9 tall screen and Snapdragon 710 SoC tipped
PUBG updated with Bizon, Canted Sight, and Moonlight weather for Vikendi on consoles

Gaming

PUBG updated with Bizon, Canted Sight, and Moonlight weather for Vikendi on consoles
Sony Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus First Impressions

Review

Sony Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus First Impressions

हिंदी समाचार

अमेजन पर 28 हजार वाला Vivo V15 Pro स्मार्टफोन फ्री में जीतने का मौका, जल्दी करें

जियो सेलिब्रेशन पैक का है आज आखिरी दिन: ऐसे मिलेगा 2GB फ्री डाटा

इन 5 ऐप्स से ऑनलाइन कीजिए बिजली और पानी के बिल का पेेमेंट, जीतेें कैशबैक

Idea पोस्टपेड यूजर्स 1 साल का फ्री अमेजन प्राइम सब्सक्रिप्शन ऐसे हासिल करें

Skype पर जल्द 50 लोग एक साथ कर पाएंगे वीडियो चैट

News

Now Spotify hits back, calls Apple 'monopolist'
News
Now Spotify hits back, calls Apple 'monopolist'
Facebook under lens for 'covering up' data scandal

News

Facebook under lens for 'covering up' data scandal
Asus reveals Android Pie release date

News

Asus reveals Android Pie release date
EU to slap Google with fresh fine: sources

News

EU to slap Google with fresh fine: sources
Facebook says it 'quickly' removed New Zealand shooter's video

News

Facebook says it 'quickly' removed New Zealand shooter's video