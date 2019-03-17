How to use a PS4 DualShock controller on a PC

The keyboards and mouse are the most standard pieces of accessories for PC users, and are extremely versatile. But sometimes there is no alternative for the analog controller for playing over the shoulder adventure games. The last time we talked about how to use an Xbox controller on PC, and this time around we will be explaining how a Sony PS4 DualShock controller can be used with a PC.

The PS4 DualShock controller is an excellent piece of hardware that makes gameplay a cinch. And unlike the Xbox controller, the PS4 ones don’t exactly work as plug and play devices. You will need third-party software like DS4Windows to run it. What the software essentially does is trick Windows 10 into thinking that the PS4 controller is actually an Xbox controller, since that is the one supported. The controller can then be connected using a micro-USB cable or Bluetooth.

Installing PS4 DualShock controller with Micro-USB

– Download DS4Windows from its website, unzip all the files and run the DS4Windows.exe file.

– Setup DS4Windows settings and profiles, and the default location for saving these.

– Click ‘Install the DS4 Driver’ to enable the use of PS4 DualShock controller.

– Connect PS4 DualShock controller using Micro-USB, and Windows will detect it and it will be ready to play.

Installing PS4 DualShock controller with Bluetooth

– This method require the PC or the laptop to have the Bluetooth functionality to run.

– Install DS4Windows the same way as mentioned above.

– Press and hold the PS Button and the Share button for three seconds until the lightbar at the top of the controller begins to flash.

– Open Bluetooth setting and select ‘Wireless Controller’

– If it prompts to enter a pair code, type in ‘0000’, and the controller should be connected to the PC using Bluetooth.