Garena Free Fire redeem codes today November 21: Free Fire is a very popular game in the field of mobile gaming today. This game is used not only in India but all over the world. Especially after the ban on PUBG Mobile India, the popularity of this game has increased a lot. To make Free Fire interesting, the company issues Daily Redeem Codes. Also Read - Garena Free Fire redeem codes today, November 20: How to redeem, rewards, diamonds, more

In this game, players have to complete many missions along with adventures that require some items to complete, and the company issues some Redeem Codes daily for this. Also Read - Free Fire codes today, November 19: How to redeem codes, get diamonds, vouchers for free

These codes are used by gamers to unlock stages and earn reward points. Garena Free Fire Redeem Code Codes can be redeemed through the game’s official website – garena.com/en. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes, rewards today, November 18: How to win diamonds, emotes, skins for free

You can opt for redeem codes to win in-game cosmetics for free. Without redeem codes you require to shell out in-game currency. Here are all the details on how to obtain the legendary gun skins, masks, loot crates, and new weapons in Free Fire for free.

However, these codes are only valid for today, November 21. Also, they are region-specific, and there is a limit set for using a redeem code. It will work for the player who redeemed first. The player who redeems the code after crossing the limit will get a message of Failed to redeem.

Here is the list of Free Fire redeem codes for November 21

DDFRTY1616POUYT> Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO> Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO16POKH> Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1616UY> Diamond Royale Voucher

MJTFAER8UOP16> 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO16UB> free dj alok character

NHKJU88TREQW> Titian mark gun skins

MHOP8YTRZACD> Paloma Character

BHPOU81616NHDF> Elite Pass and Free Top Up

ADERT8BHKPOU> Outfit

Free Fire redeem codes today, November 21: How to redeem

Step 1: First of all, you have to go to the official website of Garena Free Fire.

Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google+, Twitter, or VK ID.

Step 3: Then, you need to copy and paste the redeem code in the text box. After that, click on confirm button.

Step 4: After confirmation, a dialog box will pop up for cross-check.

Step 5: Now, you have to click on OK.

Step 6: After this, you will be able to collect your rewards.