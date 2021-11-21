comscore Free Fire redeem codes, rewards today, November 21: How to win diamonds, emotes, skins for free
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Free Fire redeem codes, rewards today, November 21: How to win diamonds, emotes, skins for free
News

Free Fire redeem codes, rewards today, November 21: How to win diamonds, emotes, skins for free

Gaming

You can opt for redeem codes to win in-game cosmetics for free without otherwise require to shell out in-game currency. Here are all the details on how to obtain the legendary gun skins, masks, loot crates, and new weapons in Free Fire for free.

garena free fire

Garena Free Fire redeem codes today November 21: Free Fire is a very popular game in the field of mobile gaming today. This game is used not only in India but all over the world. Especially after the ban on PUBG Mobile India, the popularity of this game has increased a lot. To make Free Fire interesting, the company issues Daily Redeem Codes. Also Read - Garena Free Fire redeem codes today, November 20: How to redeem, rewards, diamonds, more

In this game, players have to complete many missions along with adventures that require some items to complete, and the company issues some Redeem Codes daily for this. Also Read - Free Fire codes today, November 19: How to redeem codes, get diamonds, vouchers for free

These codes are used by gamers to unlock stages and earn reward points. Garena Free Fire Redeem Code Codes can be redeemed through the game’s official website – garena.com/en. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes, rewards today, November 18: How to win diamonds, emotes, skins for free

You can opt for redeem codes to win in-game cosmetics for free. Without redeem codes you require to shell out in-game currency. Here are all the details on how to obtain the legendary gun skins, masks, loot crates, and new weapons in Free Fire for free.

However, these codes are only valid for today, November 21. Also, they are region-specific, and there is a limit set for using a redeem code. It will work for the player who redeemed first. The player who redeems the code after crossing the limit will get a message of Failed to redeem.

Here is the list of Free Fire redeem codes for November 21

DDFRTY1616POUYT> Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO> Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO16POKH> Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1616UY> Diamond Royale Voucher

MJTFAER8UOP16> 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO16UB> free dj alok character

NHKJU88TREQW> Titian mark gun skins

MHOP8YTRZACD> Paloma Character

BHPOU81616NHDF> Elite Pass and Free Top Up

ADERT8BHKPOU> Outfit

Free Fire redeem codes today, November 21: How to redeem

Step 1: First of all, you have to go to the official website of Garena Free Fire.

Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google+, Twitter, or VK ID.

Step 3: Then, you need to copy and paste the redeem code in the text box. After that, click on confirm button.

Step 4: After confirmation, a dialog box will pop up for cross-check.

Step 5: Now, you have to click on OK.

Step 6: After this, you will be able to collect your rewards.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 21, 2021 9:11 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Ola expands S1, S1 Pro test drives to new cities. Check if yours is in the list
Electric Vehicle
Ola expands S1, S1 Pro test drives to new cities. Check if yours is in the list
smartphone camera growth hits 6 billion units in 2021

Mobiles

smartphone camera growth hits 6 billion units in 2021

Top 5 55-inch smart TV under Rs 50,000: Redmi smart tv, OnePlus U series, Redmi 4K Ultra HD, more

Photo Gallery

Top 5 55-inch smart TV under Rs 50,000: Redmi smart tv, OnePlus U series, Redmi 4K Ultra HD, more

Top 5 55-inch smart TV under Rs 50,000 to buy this November

Photo Gallery

Top 5 55-inch smart TV under Rs 50,000 to buy this November

Microsoft New Xbox app solves game installation problem

News

Microsoft New Xbox app solves game installation problem

Motorola G200, G71, G51, G41, G31 to launch in India soon: Check price, specifications

Mobiles

Motorola G200, G71, G51, G41, G31 to launch in India soon: Check price, specifications

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Ola expands S1, S1 Pro test drives to new cities. Check if yours is in the list

smartphone camera growth hits 6 billion units in 2021

Top 5 55-inch smart TV under Rs 50,000: Redmi smart tv, OnePlus U series, Redmi 4K Ultra HD, more

Top 5 55-inch smart TV under Rs 50,000 to buy this November

Microsoft New Xbox app solves game installation problem

Is Apple s self-repair program practical or just another marketing gimmick?

Electric Vehicles 101: Things that you need to know before you buy

Better stick to BGMI as PUBG New State is too futuristic to handle

Is JioPhone Next really worth the wait? Here's what is causing the delay

Smartphone prices to increase further as global chip shortage crisis continues

Related Topics

Related Stories

Free Fire redeem codes for today, November 20: How to avail, guns, diamonds, rewards, more

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes for today, November 20: How to avail, guns, diamonds, rewards, more
Free Fire codes today, November 19: How to redeem codes, get diamonds, vouchers for free

Gaming

Free Fire codes today, November 19: How to redeem codes, get diamonds, vouchers for free
Free Fire redeem codes, rewards today, November 18: How to win diamonds, emotes, skins for free

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes, rewards today, November 18: How to win diamonds, emotes, skins for free
Free Fire working redeem code for today: Get free M1014 Demolitionist gun skin

Gaming

Free Fire working redeem code for today: Get free M1014 Demolitionist gun skin
Free Fire codes today, November 16: How to get Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear Bundle

Gaming

Free Fire codes today, November 16: How to get Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear Bundle

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 9RT भारत में दूसरे नाम से होगा लॉन्च! मिलेंगे 50MP कैमरे समेत ये फीचर्स

Google का नया सिक्योरिटी अपडेट, इन ट्रिक्स की मदद से अकाउंट होगा ज्यादा सुरक्षित

Free Fire Redeem Code for Today: आज के रिडीम कोड के साथ फ्री में क्लेम करें DJ Alok कैरेक्टर समेत कई आइटम्स

फ्री फायर मैक्स के लेटेस्ट Emotes और Pets को पाने का सबसे आसान तरीका

Free Fire MAX में इस तरह मिलेगा बैटल टैग, जानें पूरा तरीका

Latest Videos

Top Phones Under Rs 15,000 | Best Mid-budget Phones To Buy: Redmi Note 10S, Realme Narzo 30 5G

News

Top Phones Under Rs 15,000 | Best Mid-budget Phones To Buy: Redmi Note 10S, Realme Narzo 30 5G
Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone launch in India on November 30 | Know expected specs, features, price

News

Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone launch in India on November 30 | Know expected specs, features, price
Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render

News

Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

News

Ola expands S1, S1 Pro test drives to new cities. Check if yours is in the list
Electric Vehicle
Ola expands S1, S1 Pro test drives to new cities. Check if yours is in the list
smartphone camera growth hits 6 billion units in 2021

Mobiles

smartphone camera growth hits 6 billion units in 2021
Top 5 55-inch smart TV under Rs 50,000: Redmi smart tv, OnePlus U series, Redmi 4K Ultra HD, more

Photo Gallery

Top 5 55-inch smart TV under Rs 50,000: Redmi smart tv, OnePlus U series, Redmi 4K Ultra HD, more
Top 5 55-inch smart TV under Rs 50,000 to buy this November

Photo Gallery

Top 5 55-inch smart TV under Rs 50,000 to buy this November
Microsoft New Xbox app solves game installation problem

News

Microsoft New Xbox app solves game installation problem

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers