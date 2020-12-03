comscore HP esports Gold Quest scholarship to pay Rs 50,000 monthly | BGR India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • HP esports Gold Quest scholarship to pay you Rs 50,000 monthly as an eSports athlete
News

HP esports Gold Quest scholarship to pay you Rs 50,000 monthly as an eSports athlete

Gaming

HP is hosting a scholarship program at the OMEN FanFest 2020 to hunt for young talents for the world of esports. Here are all details.

HP Omen 15 AMD Ryzen 7 (1)

Representative Image

Esports is an emerging career option and has amassed a lot of interest from the youth in India. To fuel the cause and boost the PC gaming culture in India, HP India has announced the inaugural ‘esports Gold Quest’ scholarships at the OMEN FanFest 2020, The ‘esports Gold Quest” scholarship is a program that will “provide gamers with the necessary financial support, equipment, skills, and exposure to help them in their quest to compete on the global stage and become future esports stars,” says HP. Also Read - HP OMEN 15 Ryzen 7 (2020) review: Unbridled power, insane value

With esports becoming a global phenomenon, HP says it recognizes the need to provide Indian talent with the right set of tools and guidance to compete at the world stage and bring the country recognition in esports. A scholarship program is just what HP needs to bring more players to the global scene with proper kit and support. Also Read - HP Spectre x360 series, Envy series new variants launched with 11th Gen Intel Core processors

Gold Quest scholarship to pay a salary of Rs 50,000 monthly

The esports Gold Quest scholarships will select three applicants and will offer them an annual scholarship worth Rs 12 lakhs each. This scholarship program will include a full esports kit from OMEN, a monthly salary of Rs 50,000, and an international training stint. The scholarship will be open to Indian applicants in the age group of 16 – 20 years. Also Read - HP Envy 15 review: Power and style go hand-in-hand

HP Omen 15 AMD Ryzen 7

HP will initiate the selection process starting January 2021 and the final selections will be made by June 2021. Interested players can visit the OMEN FanFest website for more details and follow HP’s social media channels. The Fanfest itself will host a seminar of some well-known celebrities from the world of gaming and have various discussions on gaming as a career. These include Tirth Mehta, India’s first esports medalist; Ulrich Schulze, SVP, Product Management at ESL; Akshat Rathee, MD & Founder, NODWIN gaming, Abish Mathew- Standup Comic and other enthusiast gamers among many more.

Ketan Patel – Managing Director, HP India Market said, “Gaming and esports are among the fastest-growing competitive pursuits in India and globally. It is a stage on which Indian talent has the potential to compete with the best in the globe. As a market leader, we are working towards making the gaming ecosystem more inclusive for everyone, fueling the passion for gaming, and providing a launchpad for budding esports talent in the country. The scholarship program announced today in is in line with our philosophy of ‘Play to Progress’ and we hope to see champions at the world stage from India soon.”

HP OMEN Crib announced

HP is also announcing the‘OMEN Crib – an all-in-one gaming setup designed for the ultimate gameplay experience. The OMEN Crib comprises a dual monitor desk, keyboard, headset, mouse, mousepad, and speakers. The package also includes the OMEN gaming chair. HP is also giving away a OMEN Crib setup every week through a contest throughout December via Flipkart.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 3, 2020 2:18 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Oppo Reno5 series launch date confirmed: What we know
News
Oppo Reno5 series launch date confirmed: What we know
TikTok could support longer videos in the future

News

TikTok could support longer videos in the future

Next Moto G phone to get Snapdragon 800 series chip

News

Next Moto G phone to get Snapdragon 800 series chip

Netflix Streamfest: How to watch Netflix for free this weekend

How To

Netflix Streamfest: How to watch Netflix for free this weekend

FAU-G crosses 1 million pre-registrations on Google Play store

Gaming

FAU-G crosses 1 million pre-registrations on Google Play store

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

HP esports Gold Quest scholarship to pay Rs 50,000 monthly

Oppo Reno5 series launch date confirmed: What we know

TikTok could support longer videos in the future

Next Moto G phone to get Snapdragon 800 series chip

Spotify Wrapped 2020: How to know your top songs

How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India

Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games | BGR India

How to use the Whatsapp Disappearing Messages Feature

How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android

Oxygen OS rated the most preferred OS, we talk to OnePlus

Related Topics

Related Stories

HP esports Gold Quest scholarship to pay Rs 50,000 monthly

Gaming

HP esports Gold Quest scholarship to pay Rs 50,000 monthly
HP OMEN 15 Ryzen 7 review: Unbridled power, insane value

Review

HP OMEN 15 Ryzen 7 review: Unbridled power, insane value
HP Spectre series, Envy series refreshed with new Intel chips

Laptops

HP Spectre series, Envy series refreshed with new Intel chips
HP Envy 15 (2020) review: Power and style go hand-in-hand

Review

HP Envy 15 (2020) review: Power and style go hand-in-hand
Best business laptop series for a smooth & secure work from home situation

Laptops

Best business laptop series for a smooth & secure work from home situation

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Note 9 सीरीज की हुई रिकॉर्ड बिक्री, सेकेंडों में बिक गई लाखों यूनिट्स

Samsung Galaxy M51 और Galaxy A31 को मिल रहा One UI 2.5 का अपडेट

FAU-G : Google Play पर तीन दिन में ही 10 लाख से ज्यादा लोगों ने किया प्री-रजिस्ट्रेशन

Oppo Reno 5 सीरीज इस तारीख को हो सकती है लॉन्च, लीक हुई जानकारी

ZTE Blade V2021 5G: 48MP कैमरे के साथ 11,200 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च, जाने फीचर्स

Latest Videos

How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India

Features

How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India
Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games

Features

Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games
How to use the Whatsapp Disappearing Messages Feature

Features

How to use the Whatsapp Disappearing Messages Feature
Apple iPhone 12 review

Reviews

Apple iPhone 12 review

News

HP esports Gold Quest scholarship to pay Rs 50,000 monthly
Gaming
HP esports Gold Quest scholarship to pay Rs 50,000 monthly
Oppo Reno5 series launch date confirmed: What we know

News

Oppo Reno5 series launch date confirmed: What we know
TikTok could support longer videos in the future

News

TikTok could support longer videos in the future
Next Moto G phone to get Snapdragon 800 series chip

News

Next Moto G phone to get Snapdragon 800 series chip
Spotify Wrapped 2020: How to know your top songs

News

Spotify Wrapped 2020: How to know your top songs

new arrivals in india

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers