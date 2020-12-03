HP esports Gold Quest scholarship to pay Rs 50,000 monthly

Esports is an emerging career option and has amassed a lot of interest from the youth in India. To fuel the cause and boost the PC gaming culture in India, HP India has announced the inaugural ‘esports Gold Quest’ scholarships at the OMEN FanFest 2020, The ‘esports Gold Quest” scholarship is a program that will “provide gamers with the necessary financial support, equipment, skills, and exposure to help them in their quest to compete on the global stage and become future esports stars,” says HP. Also Read - HP OMEN 15 Ryzen 7 (2020) review: Unbridled power, insane value

With esports becoming a global phenomenon, HP says it recognizes the need to provide Indian talent with the right set of tools and guidance to compete at the world stage and bring the country recognition in esports. A scholarship program is just what HP needs to bring more players to the global scene with proper kit and support. Also Read - HP Spectre x360 series, Envy series new variants launched with 11th Gen Intel Core processors

Gold Quest scholarship to pay a salary of Rs 50,000 monthly

The esports Gold Quest scholarships will select three applicants and will offer them an annual scholarship worth Rs 12 lakhs each. This scholarship program will include a full esports kit from OMEN, a monthly salary of Rs 50,000, and an international training stint. The scholarship will be open to Indian applicants in the age group of 16 – 20 years. Also Read - HP Envy 15 review: Power and style go hand-in-hand

HP will initiate the selection process starting January 2021 and the final selections will be made by June 2021. Interested players can visit the OMEN FanFest website for more details and follow HP’s social media channels. The Fanfest itself will host a seminar of some well-known celebrities from the world of gaming and have various discussions on gaming as a career. These include Tirth Mehta, India’s first esports medalist; Ulrich Schulze, SVP, Product Management at ESL; Akshat Rathee, MD & Founder, NODWIN gaming, Abish Mathew- Standup Comic and other enthusiast gamers among many more.

Ketan Patel – Managing Director, HP India Market said, “Gaming and esports are among the fastest-growing competitive pursuits in India and globally. It is a stage on which Indian talent has the potential to compete with the best in the globe. As a market leader, we are working towards making the gaming ecosystem more inclusive for everyone, fueling the passion for gaming, and providing a launchpad for budding esports talent in the country. The scholarship program announced today in is in line with our philosophy of ‘Play to Progress’ and we hope to see champions at the world stage from India soon.”

HP OMEN Crib announced

HP is also announcing the‘OMEN Crib – an all-in-one gaming setup designed for the ultimate gameplay experience. The OMEN Crib comprises a dual monitor desk, keyboard, headset, mouse, mousepad, and speakers. The package also includes the OMEN gaming chair. HP is also giving away a OMEN Crib setup every week through a contest throughout December via Flipkart.