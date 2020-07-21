HP Omen 15 with Ryzen 7, Pavillion Gaming 16 laptop launched in India

HP has unveiled a new Omen 15 gaming laptop today along with the Pavillion Gaming 16 laptop and accessories. This is the first 16-inch Pavilion Gaming laptop from the company. HP also launched the Omen Vector Mouse and HP Sombra Black Headset. Also Read - HP to launch series of Omen and Pavilion gaming notebooks on July 21

HP Omen 15: Details

The latest Omen 15 gaming laptop features a 15-inch footprint. It has two color options Mica Silver and Shadow Black with optional full RGB per-key lighting. It features up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super with MAX-Q Design. In terms of processor it either comes with 10th Gen Intel Core i7 H-series processors. It also has options for the new AMD Ryzen 7 H-series processors. It also has up to 32 GB DDR4 RAM. The laptop comes with a wide variety of storage options, including up to 1 TB PCIe SSD supporting RAID 010 for blazing load speeds.

The 15-inch gaming laptop is supported by a new 180-degree flat hinge design. It also has options for up to OLED, or FHD 300 Hz11 and Nvidia G-Sync technology on select configurations.

HP Pavillion Gaming 16 laptop: Details

The new HP Pavilion Gaming 16 laptop is the company’s first ever 16-inch diagonal gaming PC. It features up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti graphics. The laptop has micro-edge bezels and IPS-level display at 1080p. It is the first Pavilion Gaming laptop to include OMEN Command Center and is equipped with a Wi-Fi 6 option to keep a reliable connection when playing from the desk to the couch.

HP Accessories

The Omen Vector Mouse features sensors co-developed with PixArt, with ergonomic lightweight designs, textured rubber grips, and OMEN Command Center integration. Featuring the esports grade OMEN Radar 3 sensor, it supports up to 16,000 dpi with 99 percent accuracy, 400 IPS, acceleration, and self-calibration. This mouse is built to win with Omron switches offering a 50 million click lifespan and a snag-proof braided cable.

The new HP X1000 Wireless Gaming Headset comes with thick ear pads and a suspension headband yield paramount comfort to enjoy the 7.1 virtual surround sound which is supported by a large 50 mm driver. Easy access on-ear buttons and EQ settings managed via Omen Command Center keeps audio in total control.

Pricing and Availability

Available at all HP World stores and online stores, the new HP gaming portfolio and accessories are priced as follows. The Omen 15 (Intel) is available at a starting price of Rs 79,999, while the AMD variants are available at a starting price of Rs 75,999. The Pavilion Gaming 16 (Intel) is available at a starting price of Rs 70,999, while the AMD variant is available at a starting price of Rs 59,999.

The Omen Vector Mouse is available at Rs 3,999, the HP Omen Exceed backpack is priced at 5,999. The HP Sombra Black Headset A/P/X1000 Wireless gaming Headset is expected to be available at a starting price of Rs 7,999.