HP to launch series of Omen and Pavilion gaming notebooks on July 21

With the coronavirus related lockdown rules growing lenient, the tech launches have begun happening again. And it seems like HP might be the next in line. According to industry sources BGR India has come to know that HP will be launching a portfolio of OMEN and Pavilion gaming notebook range on July 21. Also Read - Lenovo Legion gaming phone to launch on July 22 with Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC

The latest addition in the HP gaming portfolio will support Intel and first time ever AMD in Omen portfolio. They will be announcing their first 16 inch gaming laptop from the pavilion gaming portfolio which will be aggressively priced at around Rs 70,000. HP is also likely to introduce the world’s smallest 15 inch gaming laptop from their OMEN series. Also Read - Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse officially launched in India

HP is expected to bring an entire ecosystem of hardware and software. Along with introducing new Omen gaming portfolio, HP is also about to announce a range of gaming accessories. HP has apparently improved the thermal technology along with adding more horsepower to its new devices. The new devices are designed with user insights and behavior. The new lineup will cater to casual, mainstream or professional gamers, the new segments will be aggressively priced as well.

HP entered the gaming segment in 2017 and is the market leader in India’s PC business. It has a 28.2 percent market share in the overall PC segment of India (as per IDC, Q1-20). HP recently launched the HP 14s notebooks in India. This new notebook series comes with 4G LTE connectivity, which was previously only available with HP’s premium notebooks such as the HP Elite Dragonfly and HP Spectre X360.

With low fixed-line broadband penetration and sub-optimal security protocols for home Wi-Fi; 4G LTE plays a critical role in providing fast and secure internet connectivity. The new HP notebooks aim to fill this gap in the market by providing enterprise-grade connectivity and security in an affordable price band.