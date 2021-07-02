Hurry! Transfer your PUBG Mobile data to Battlegrounds Mobile India before July 6

Battlegrounds Mobile India, the latest BR title has finally hit the Google Play Store. While the game was initially made available to download on Android phones in early access, it has now been officially released for the general public. While this is a good news for players who were eagerly waiting to try the PUBG Mobile new avatar, Krafton’s latest announcement is likely to upset the gaming community. Also Read - Top gaming smartphones for Battlegrounds Mobile India under Rs 20,000 in July 2021

Battlegrounds Mobile Data transfer from PUBG Mobile temporarily shutting down from next week

Krafton has shared a notice on the official Battlegrounds Mobile India website that says that the data transfer service from PUBG Mobile to BGMI will temporarily shut down from July 6 until further notice. The developer didn't clearly mention the reason except for citing some maintenance that is needed and hence players will not be able to transfer data from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India from next week. Krafton says that it is "providing data transfer service in order to safely secure the data of fans from India."

However, players who won't be able to/get a chance to transfer the data before the mentioned date will get the option again at a later date. The South Korean developer notes that those who have tried the Livik map on PUBG Mobile will be able to transfer account data to BGMI, further players transferring their data will get pre-registration rewards as well. In case you have downloaded the new BR game and are unable to find a workaround for transferring your PUBG Mobile data to Battlegrounds Mobile India, here's a simple guide.

How to transfer PUBG Mobile data to Battlegrounds Mobile India

Step 1- Launch the Battlegrounds Mobile India game on your Android device.

Step 2- Accept the privacy policy, once done the leading page will take you to log in with an account.

Step 3- You can either pick Facebook or Twitter from the login options. Once selected, accept the Terms of Service.

Step 4- An ‘Account Data Transfer’ prompt would pop up asking if you reside in India, tap on the Yes button.

The next page will ask for your consent to transfer data to the “New App,” press on the Yes option.

Step 5- Following this confirm your consent, and approve the data to be transferred from Proxima Beta Pvt. Limited (operator of PUBG Mobile) to Krafton (operator of Battlegrounds Mobile India) by tapping on the Yes option.

Step 6- You will be redirected to its login page based on the platform you have picked. Enter your credentials.

Step 7- The last page will ask for you to confirm if you agree to transfer your data from Proxima Beta Pvt. Limited to Krafton. Select the Yes option and your PUBG Mobile data will then get transferred to BGMI.

Notably, the data transfer service will allow players to transfer PUBG Mobile data like inventory, rank, skins, achievements, etc to Battlegrounds Mobile India.