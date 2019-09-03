comscore Hyderabad teen suffers from stroke, people claim due to PUBG addiction
Hyderabad teen suffers from stroke, people claim due to PUBG addiction

The second year Bachelors' student was rushed to the ICU on the weekend when he complained about not being able to move his right arm and leg.

There is a new incident in India that seems to want PUBG to take the blame for a Hyderabad teen who suffered a stroke. According to The News Minute report, the teen was subsequently admitted to hospital where he has now made a recovery. Apparently the doctor blamed his excessive playing of PUBG as the reason for the stroke of the 19-year-old. The second year Bachelors’ student was rushed to the ICU on the weekend when he complained about not being able to move his right arm and leg. The doctors concluded that the cause of this was a brain stroke. This was due to the development of multiple blood clots (thrombi) in the brain of the Hyderabad teen.

The negative attention received by PUBG in India has been going on for a while now. Recently, a 17-year-old boy from Jind, Haryana has committed suicide for not being allowed to play PUBG Mobile. The boy’s mother apparently scolded him and asked him to stop playing the game. Following this, she took away his mobile phone. According to a report on The Times of India, the boy was a class X dropout from last year. Since then his family complained that he spent too much time playing PUBG Mobile.

Also Read

PUBG Mobile Lite update v0.14.0 live with bombing zone and emotes

PUBG and PUBG Mobile have been at the center of controversy not just in India but internationally as well. Numerous incidents with the game have portrayed it in poor light. Parents and others in India have even asked for a ban on the game. Despite its growing popularity, the battle-royale game has been banned at a few places. Countries like Nepal, Iraq have banned the game, while parents in UAE continue to demand a ban. The Indian state of Gujarat briefly banned PUBG Mobile last year. But the ban has since been lifted.

Parents and teachers continue to seek a ban on PUBG citing its numerous ill effects on children. However, to alleviate the concern of the parents, studies have found that video games don’t really have any effect on people’s tendencies towards violence. There have been numerous studies that have come to this conclusion, and the most recent one took place in Oxford University. The findings of researchers disprove the popular belief.

