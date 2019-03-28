comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • HyperX becomes primary sponsor of Entity Gaming; it's first eSports team in India
News

HyperX becomes primary sponsor of Entity Gaming; it's first eSports team in India

Gaming

Entity Gaming is one of India’s most successful professional eSports team with a dedicated squad for competing in CS:GO.

  • Published: March 28, 2019 12:41 PM IST
Entity Sponsors Post 2

Kingston Technology’s gaming sub-brand HyperX, has announced that it is becoming the official sponsor of Entity Gaming in India. This is the brand’s first eSports team sponsorship in India, with the HyperX Peripherals, SSDs and Memory products. According to the press note, the company claims that this is in-line with the numerous high impact platforms that has been working to develop, and this sponsorship complements the brand’s intent to support talent in the Indian gaming community.

Entity Gaming on its part is one of India’s most successful professional eSports team with a dedicated squad for competing in CS:GO. The team has proven their mettle with at Indian and International events like ESL India Premiership, DreamHack Mumbai, Intel Extreme Masters XIV, Taiwan Excellence Gaming Cup, Mountain Dew Arena and others.

“HyperX is entering into our line of sponsors monetarily too! It is a first for us and we believe that we are setting a standard for the industry with regards to how sponsorships are done. We welcome this sea change in the scene and are excited to see how this pans out for the Indian eSport ecosystem. India’s eSport circuit requires the right infrastructure and funding to make the nation world-ready. This is a step in the right direction.” said Varun Bhavnani, Director and Chief Gaming Officer, Entity Gaming.

EA shares 2019 roadmap for Battlefield V, new maps and modes incoming

Also Read

EA shares 2019 roadmap for Battlefield V, new maps and modes incoming

“We have interacted earlier with few of our community initiatives, and we are indeed excited to officially welcome Entity Gaming to the HyperX family. HyperX has been a strong support for developing the Indian gaming community and we believe it is time to focus on developing the talent and skillsets. We aim to help Team Entity gain the most out of this association and also help other Indian gaming enthusiasts to polish their gameplay in a healthy gaming environment.”, said Vishal Parekh, Marketing Director, Kingston Technology and HyperX India. HyperX sponsors more than 20 gaming teams globally and is also the main sponsor of Intel Extreme Masters and Dreamhack festivals.

  • Published Date: March 28, 2019 12:41 PM IST

Editor's Pick

6 best smartphone deals of the day
Deals
6 best smartphone deals of the day
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro next flash sale announced

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro next flash sale announced

HyperX becomes primary sponsor of Entity Gaming; it's first eSports team in India

Gaming

HyperX becomes primary sponsor of Entity Gaming; it's first eSports team in India

Amazon India 'Fab Phones Fest' last day deals

Deals

Amazon India 'Fab Phones Fest' last day deals

Xiaomi 'Mi Super Sale' last day: Deals on Poco F1, Redmi 6A, Mi A2 , Redmi Note 6 Pro and more

Deals

Xiaomi 'Mi Super Sale' last day: Deals on Poco F1, Redmi 6A, Mi A2 , Redmi Note 6 Pro and more

Most Popular

Huawei P30, P30 Pro first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M30 Review

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II GL504 Review

Easyfone Star Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro next flash sale announced

Apple Watch with ECG app now in Europe, Hong Kong

Google Pixel 3a to have an iris purple color variant, could start at €450: Report

Huawei Mate 30 already in testing, could release around October

Xiaomi Redmi Go to go on sale today

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

HyperX becomes primary sponsor of Entity Gaming; it's first eSports team in India

Gaming

HyperX becomes primary sponsor of Entity Gaming; it's first eSports team in India
HyperX CloudX official Xbox Gaming Headset launched in India

Gaming

HyperX CloudX official Xbox Gaming Headset launched in India
Valentine's Day 2019: 5 things to gift your significant other who's a gamer

Gaming

Valentine's Day 2019: 5 things to gift your significant other who's a gamer
10 best deals on gaming equipment at Amazon and Flipkart sale

Gaming

10 best deals on gaming equipment at Amazon and Flipkart sale
HyperX Cloud Alpha Review

Review

HyperX Cloud Alpha Review

हिंदी समाचार

Call of Duty: Mobile गेम भारत में नवंबर में हो सकता है रिलीज, प्री-रजिस्ट्रेशन हुए शुरू

Xiaomi 'Mi Super Sale' last day: Poco F1, Redmi 6A, Mi A2 समेत कई स्मार्टफोन 5 हजार रुपये तक मिल रहे हैं सस्ते

Redmi Note 7 और Redmi Note 7 Pro 3 अप्रैल को एक बार फिर सेल पर आएंगे, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Xiaomi Foldable Phone : शाओमी ने दूसरी बार टीज किया अपना फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन, सैमसंग को देगा टक्कर

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: आखिरी दिन Xiaomi के Redmi Y2 और Redmi 6A पर मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro next flash sale announced
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro next flash sale announced
Apple Watch with ECG app now in Europe, Hong Kong

News

Apple Watch with ECG app now in Europe, Hong Kong
Google Pixel 3a to have an iris purple color variant, could start at €450: Report

News

Google Pixel 3a to have an iris purple color variant, could start at €450: Report
Huawei Mate 30 already in testing, could release around October

News

Huawei Mate 30 already in testing, could release around October
Xiaomi Redmi Go to go on sale today

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go to go on sale today