HyperX becomes primary sponsor of Entity Gaming; it's first eSports team in India

Kingston Technology’s gaming sub-brand HyperX, has announced that it is becoming the official sponsor of Entity Gaming in India. This is the brand’s first eSports team sponsorship in India, with the HyperX Peripherals, SSDs and Memory products. According to the press note, the company claims that this is in-line with the numerous high impact platforms that has been working to develop, and this sponsorship complements the brand’s intent to support talent in the Indian gaming community.

Entity Gaming on its part is one of India’s most successful professional eSports team with a dedicated squad for competing in CS:GO. The team has proven their mettle with at Indian and International events like ESL India Premiership, DreamHack Mumbai, Intel Extreme Masters XIV, Taiwan Excellence Gaming Cup, Mountain Dew Arena and others.

“HyperX is entering into our line of sponsors monetarily too! It is a first for us and we believe that we are setting a standard for the industry with regards to how sponsorships are done. We welcome this sea change in the scene and are excited to see how this pans out for the Indian eSport ecosystem. India’s eSport circuit requires the right infrastructure and funding to make the nation world-ready. This is a step in the right direction.” said Varun Bhavnani, Director and Chief Gaming Officer, Entity Gaming.

“We have interacted earlier with few of our community initiatives, and we are indeed excited to officially welcome Entity Gaming to the HyperX family. HyperX has been a strong support for developing the Indian gaming community and we believe it is time to focus on developing the talent and skillsets. We aim to help Team Entity gain the most out of this association and also help other Indian gaming enthusiasts to polish their gameplay in a healthy gaming environment.”, said Vishal Parekh, Marketing Director, Kingston Technology and HyperX India. HyperX sponsors more than 20 gaming teams globally and is also the main sponsor of Intel Extreme Masters and Dreamhack festivals.