comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • HyperX CloudX official Xbox Gaming Headset launched in India
News

HyperX CloudX official Xbox Gaming Headset launched in India

Gaming

The new pair of headphones from HyperX are the first officially recognized by Microsoft to be compatible with Xbox consoles.

  • Published: March 6, 2019 8:39 AM IST
HyperX CloudX 1

Kingston’s gaming division HyperX has launched the CloudX Gaming Headset which has been tested and approved by Microsoft as official headsets supported by Xbox consoles. CloudX comes with in-line audio controls that sidestep system menus and make is easier for users to physically access the controls. The new headphones come with an aluminum frame, which according to HyperX is designed to last long and withstand the rigors of daily gaming life. The HyperX CloudX gaming headset has been priced at Rs 9,990 in India.

The ear cushions are made of 100 percent memory foam and the headband is leatherette-padded which ought to provide comfort during long gaming sessions. It comes with 53mm drivers and with enhanced bass reproduction and its closed-cup design is set to mute any outside noise. The headset also comes with a noise-cancelling microphone which is flexible and can be positioned any way the user wants. The microphone also eliminates background noise. The HyperX CloudX is also compatible with mobile devices.

HyperX CloudX: Specifications and features

The official Xbox licensed headset, CloudX was tested by Microsoft and works with Xbox One controllers that have a 3.5mm headset jack and Elite Wireless controllers. The HyperX CloudX has been made with the company’s award-winning comfort which will keep gamers comfortable during marathon gaming sessions. It comes with a durable aluminum frame which provides reliable durability and stability.

HyperX Cloud Alpha Review: A music lover's gaming headphones

Also Read

HyperX Cloud Alpha Review: A music lover's gaming headphones

It has immersive in-game audio with enhanced bass reproduction and clear lows, mids, and highs, according to HyperX. the in-line audio control along with the flexible, detachable mic can be positioned as the user likes it and can be removed as well. The device also comes with a two year warranty period.

  • Published Date: March 6, 2019 8:39 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to go on first sale today at 12PM
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to go on first sale today at 12PM
Samsung president DJ Koh to launch the Galaxy S10-series in India tomorrow

News

Samsung president DJ Koh to launch the Galaxy S10-series in India tomorrow

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro India launch event highlights

News

Oppo F11 Pro India launch event highlights

Oppo F11 Pro with pop-up selfie camera launched in India

News

Oppo F11 Pro with pop-up selfie camera launched in India

Most Popular

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Realme 3 Review

Royole FlexPai First Impressions: Foldable smartphones started here

Xiaomi Mi 9 and Mi MIX 3 5G First Impressions

Microsoft Edge based on Chromium screenshots leaked; looks surprisingly similar to Google Chrome

Oppo F11 Pro vs Vivo V15 Pro: Battle of pop-up selfie camera phones

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to go on first sale today at 12PM

Samsung president DJ Koh to launch the Galaxy S10-series in India tomorrow

Oppo F11 Pro India launch event highlights

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Microsoft Edge based on Chromium screenshots leaked; looks surprisingly similar to Google Chrome

News

Microsoft Edge based on Chromium screenshots leaked; looks surprisingly similar to Google Chrome
HyperX CloudX official Xbox Gaming Headset launched in India

Gaming

HyperX CloudX official Xbox Gaming Headset launched in India
Windows Lite is real; likely to be aimed at Chromebook-like laptops, dual-screen devices

News

Windows Lite is real; likely to be aimed at Chromebook-like laptops, dual-screen devices
Gaming Fridays on Flipkart: Top deals

Trending

Gaming Fridays on Flipkart: Top deals
Microsoft to end Windows 7 support in July; here's the reason why

News

Microsoft to end Windows 7 support in July; here's the reason why

हिंदी समाचार

सबसे सस्ता पॉप-अप सेल्फी कैमरे वाला स्मार्टफोन Oppo F11 Pro भारत में हुआ लॉन्च

शाओमी Redmi Note 7 सीरीज खरीदने पर जियो दे रहा है डबल डाटा और 2400 रुपये का इंस्टेंट कैशबैक

Panasonic Eluga Ray 800 भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

ऑनर ने 8इंच डिस्प्ले के साथ लॉन्च किया Tab 5, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Realme 3 vs Asus Zenfone Max M2 vs Nokia 5.1 Plus: 10 हजार रुपये में कौन है बेहतर

News

Microsoft Edge based on Chromium screenshots leaked; looks surprisingly similar to Google Chrome
News
Microsoft Edge based on Chromium screenshots leaked; looks surprisingly similar to Google Chrome
Oppo F11 Pro vs Vivo V15 Pro: Battle of pop-up selfie camera phones

News

Oppo F11 Pro vs Vivo V15 Pro: Battle of pop-up selfie camera phones
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to go on first sale today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to go on first sale today at 12PM
Samsung president DJ Koh to launch the Galaxy S10-series in India tomorrow

News

Samsung president DJ Koh to launch the Galaxy S10-series in India tomorrow
Oppo F11 Pro India launch event highlights

News

Oppo F11 Pro India launch event highlights