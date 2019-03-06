HyperX CloudX official Xbox Gaming Headset launched in India

Kingston’s gaming division HyperX has launched the CloudX Gaming Headset which has been tested and approved by Microsoft as official headsets supported by Xbox consoles. CloudX comes with in-line audio controls that sidestep system menus and make is easier for users to physically access the controls. The new headphones come with an aluminum frame, which according to HyperX is designed to last long and withstand the rigors of daily gaming life. The HyperX CloudX gaming headset has been priced at Rs 9,990 in India.

The ear cushions are made of 100 percent memory foam and the headband is leatherette-padded which ought to provide comfort during long gaming sessions. It comes with 53mm drivers and with enhanced bass reproduction and its closed-cup design is set to mute any outside noise. The headset also comes with a noise-cancelling microphone which is flexible and can be positioned any way the user wants. The microphone also eliminates background noise. The HyperX CloudX is also compatible with mobile devices.

HyperX CloudX: Specifications and features

The official Xbox licensed headset, CloudX was tested by Microsoft and works with Xbox One controllers that have a 3.5mm headset jack and Elite Wireless controllers. The HyperX CloudX has been made with the company’s award-winning comfort which will keep gamers comfortable during marathon gaming sessions. It comes with a durable aluminum frame which provides reliable durability and stability.

It has immersive in-game audio with enhanced bass reproduction and clear lows, mids, and highs, according to HyperX. the in-line audio control along with the flexible, detachable mic can be positioned as the user likes it and can be removed as well. The device also comes with a two year warranty period.