India gets the Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition console

The Xbox Series X is a great console to buy right now, especially with so many titles coming later this year on the Game Pass. Sadly, you cannot buy the Series X in India owing to distribution issues at the moment, and Microsoft has nothing comment about the situation. While we wait with hopeful eyes on Flipkart and Amazon pages, Microsoft just confirmed the Halo special edition version of the Xbox Series X for India.

The Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition will also go on sale in India but there's no sale date announced yet. Microsoft, however, has revealed what it will cost in India. For Halo fans buyers, spending an extra Rs 5,000 over the standard Series X won't matter, given the special livery as well as an included copy of the game. Yes, the Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition will cost Rs 54,990 in India.

Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition in India

As part of the package, the Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition bundle will include a unit of the Xbox Series X console with the special livery, the necessary cables, and a copy of Halo Infinite. You will also get the Xbox Wireless Controller Halo Infinite Limited Edition that gets its unique paintjob and the 20 years badge.

This is the first special edition variant of the Xbox Series X ever since its launch late last year. The standard model comes in only a single all-black version with a black Xbox controller. This special edition with its exciting livery comes as a breath of fresh air. Although Microsoft does not reveal any sale date, it seems the console will be available as soon as Halo Infinite is released globally.

What concerns more though is the availability. Microsoft has been unable to sell Xbox Series X consoles in India for the last few months. The company stays mum about the issue but rumours have mostly pointed out supply chain problems. The company manages to sell limited units of the Xbox Series S very often on the other hand.

While the Series X remains out of stock for an indefinite period, rival Sony is taking advantage by frequently hosting sales of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital consoles in India. The PS5 costs the same as the Xbox Series X and comes with its own set of exclusive titles. The Digital version costs Rs 39,990, which is cheaper than the Series X’s price of Rs 49,990.