India’s much-awaited mobile game has finally made it to the Google Play Store. The Indus Battle Royale’s gameplay trailer has been revealed and the game has also gone up for pre-registration. Also Read - Sony DualSense Edge wireless controller goes official, Pre-orders begin on Amazon

Upon launch, the Indus Battle Royale will compete with games like Apex Legends mobile, PUBG/BGMI, Freefire, Call of Duty mobile, and the yet-to-launch Valorant mobile. Also Read - Motorola Moto E13 India launch timeline, price and more tipped online

Indus Battle Royale can now be pre-booked on Play Store for Android

Developed by SuperGaming, a Pune-based game studio, the Indus Battle Royale is available on Play Store. The game can be pre-registered right away, and those who do will get early access to the game before its release. Also Read - Windows 11 to release new updates for File explorer with UI improvement

Those who pre-register will also get some exclusives. While the game can be pre-registered on Play Store for Android, it isn’t available on iOS and iPadOS for now. Although not confirmed, the game could go on pre-registrations for Apple devices sometime later this year.

Indus Battle Royale gameplay trailer

SuperGaming has also launched a gameplay trailer of the game just to celebrate Republic Day in the country. Indus appears to be a full-fledged battle royale title with different characters and customizable weapons.

The gameplay trailer showcases a map called Virlok and introduces Adam, Sir-Taj, Adya, and Big Gaj. We also get to see different guns and extensive locations on the map.

Explore, Loot, and Survive are key things you’d be doing in the battle royale title. At the end of the gameplay trailer, we also get to see a character or perhaps characters running to get the Kohinoor or a diamond.

These are some of the parts of the game recorded in the Pre-Alpha stage. That said, the game would get some polishing before it enters the beta stage.

In other news, SuperGaming premiered the first trailer of the game at Times Square in New York.