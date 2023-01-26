comscore Indus Battle royale now up for pre-registrations, gameplay showcased
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • India Made Indus Battle Royale Goes Up For Pre Registrations On Google Play Store
News

India-made Indus Battle Royale goes up for pre-registrations on Google Play Store

Gaming

The much-anticipated made-in-India game, Indus Battle Royale, is finally available for pre-registrations on Google Play Store.

Highlights

  • India's home-grown battle royale game, Indus, is finally up for pre-registrations on Google Play Store.
  • Indus Battle Royale will have several different characters while offering a familiar battle royale style.
  • Indus will go againsts the likes of Apex legends mobile, Free Fire, Pubg, and others.
Indus Battle Royale

India’s much-awaited mobile game has finally made it to the Google Play Store. The Indus Battle Royale’s gameplay trailer has been revealed and the game has also gone up for pre-registration. Also Read - Sony DualSense Edge wireless controller goes official, Pre-orders begin on Amazon

Upon launch, the Indus Battle Royale will compete with games like Apex Legends mobile, PUBG/BGMI, Freefire, Call of Duty mobile, and the yet-to-launch Valorant mobile. Also Read - Motorola Moto E13 India launch timeline, price and more tipped online

Indus Battle Royale can now be pre-booked on Play Store for Android

Developed by SuperGaming, a Pune-based game studio, the Indus Battle Royale is available on Play Store. The game can be pre-registered right away, and those who do will get early access to the game before its release. Also Read - Windows 11 to release new updates for File explorer with UI improvement

Those who pre-register will also get some exclusives. While the game can be pre-registered on Play Store for Android, it isn’t available on iOS and iPadOS for now. Although not confirmed, the game could go on pre-registrations for Apple devices sometime later this year.

Indus Battle Royale gameplay trailer

SuperGaming has also launched a gameplay trailer of the game just to celebrate Republic Day in the country. Indus appears to be a full-fledged battle royale title with different characters and customizable weapons.

The gameplay trailer showcases a map called Virlok and introduces Adam, Sir-Taj, Adya, and Big Gaj. We also get to see different guns and extensive locations on the map.

Explore, Loot, and Survive are key things you’d be doing in the battle royale title. At the end of the gameplay trailer, we also get to see a character or perhaps characters running to get the Kohinoor or a diamond.

These are some of the parts of the game recorded in the Pre-Alpha stage. That said, the game would get some polishing before it enters the beta stage.

In other news, SuperGaming premiered the first trailer of the game at Times Square in New York.

  • Published Date: January 26, 2023 6:10 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Indus Battle Royale now available for pre-registrations
Gaming
Indus Battle Royale now available for pre-registrations
Sony DualSense Edge wireless controller launches: Pre-booking details

Gaming

Sony DualSense Edge wireless controller launches: Pre-booking details

Moto E13 with a 5,000 mAh battery might launch in India in February

Mobiles

Moto E13 with a 5,000 mAh battery might launch in India in February

Windows 11 to refresh File explorer with improved UI

News

Windows 11 to refresh File explorer with improved UI

OnePlus Pad to launch on February 7

Mobiles

OnePlus Pad to launch on February 7

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus launch event set for February 7: All you need to know

OnePlus launch event set for February 7: All you need to know

Windows 11 to refresh File explorer with improved UI

Google makes changes to Android in India: Here s what that means

Ola to offer help to rider who met an accident after front wheel breaks

Buying a 5G phone in India is easier than buying a 4G phone: Samsung India

Jio 5G vs Airtel 5G: My experience with 5G network in different Indian cities

Highway charging is one of our top priorities: Tata Motors

BharOS is here: All you need to know

Smartphones to get tougher with the newest Corning Gorilla GlassVictus 2

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?