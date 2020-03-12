India ranks 64 out of 100 with mobile games experience

Mobile games have been the boost that India needed to ushers it into the world of gaming. Though Indian teams have not been the best in any of the platforms, India has become noticed with its huge gaming market potential. And now a new report has confirmed that the mobile gaming experience in India is considered poor compared to most other countries. According to an analytics company called Opensignal, India does not have the best facilities when it comes to gaming.

According to the report, Indian gamers experience lag and delay on a daily basis. Opensignal has rated each of the countries on its list for its real-world mobile games experience that the users have. This is on mobile networks around the world on a 0 to 100-point scale. India has scored 58.4 on this scale which is higher than countries like Pakistan and the Philippines. But the top spot on the list went to Singapore with a score of 85.5. It was followed by the Netherlands in second with a score of 85.4 on a 100 point scale. Japan took the third position with a score of 85.3.

According to the list smartphone gamers have the ideal experience in only four countries which includes Singapore, Netherlands, Japan and the Czech Republic. Besides these four, there are 28 other countries where the experience of playing games on mobile may not be ideal but excellent. But the list indicated that the largest esports markets which are based on player earnings, underperformed.

US according to Opensignal ranks top in esports earnings, but is placed 35th in mobile games experience. South Korea also has a similar problem where it is second in esports earnings but placed 14th in mobile games experience. This is far below the leading advanced markets on the list. For this report, Opensignal apparently collected and analysed over 128 billion instances. These were taken from over 37 million devices during a three-month period from October 2019 to January 2020.