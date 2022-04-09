comscore India to launch Digital Gaming Research Initiative soon
India to launch Digital Gaming Research Initiative to develop gaming ecosystem

This initiative will focus on development of Indian game engines, design patents and copyrights on player and community-centric games in India.

Image: Pixabay

Gaming industry is booming in markets across the globe. Taking cognizance of this phenomenon, the Indian government has decided to launch Digital Gaming Research Initiative in India. With this initiative, the Indian government aims to develop gaming ecosystem in India and promote and popularise Indian culture. Also Read - Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 launched with up to RTX 3080Ti graphics: Check price, features

According to a PTI report, the Science and Engineering Research Board’s “(SERB) Digital Gaming Research Initiative will have three verticals – Research and Development in learning and leisure gaming platforms, collaborative technical design process: SERB Game Labs, and immersive game prototypes with focus on indian culture and values. Also Read - Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale: Check offers on laptops, TVs, accessories

Sharing the news on Twitter, SERB Secretary Sandeep Verma said that SERB’s Digital Gaming Research Initiative will be launched to develop and implement high-end technologies for immersive gaming environments consisting of intensive graphics, VR (virtual reality), AR (augmented reality), console-based designs, and sensors and mobile games. “Innovation will include cross-cutting research in engineering, computer science, visual graphics, fine arts and social science,” he said.
He also said that this initiative will focus on development of Indian game engines, procedural content generators, design patents and copyrights on player and community-centric games to name a few. Also Read - Google Stadia dead? For you it is

“SERB will shortly announce Digital Gaming Research Initiative working together with Indian National Academy of Engineering @inaehq1. Developing high-end innovative R&D capacities by connecting academia and industry,” he wrote in the tweet.

Separately, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has announced the creation of the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comic (AVGC) Promotion Task Force to recommend ways to realise and build domestic capacity for serving our markets and the global demand. This task force will be headed by Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and it will have secretaries from various departments including Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

The task force will include State Governments of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana; heads of education bodies such as All India Council of Technical Education, National Council of Educational Research and Training and representatives of industry bodies-MESC, FICCI and CII.

This task focus will focus on the growth of the gaming sector by driving the institutional efforts to guide the policies of growth for this sector, establish standards for AVGC education in India, actively collaborate with industry and international AVGC institutes, and enhance the global positioning of the Indian AVGC industry.

The AVGC Promotion Task Force will submit its first action plan within 90 days.

  • Published Date: April 9, 2022 11:16 AM IST

