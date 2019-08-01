Indian Air Force: A Cut Above official game launched

The Indian Air Force has come out with a game in association with developers Threye: Millitary Games. Indian Air Force: A Cut Above seems to be a rehash of a pre-existing flight simulator. Threye: Millitary Games is an Indian game developer that repurposed its old simulator into a new game for the Indian Air Force. The devs have released it as a new game. We even saw an advertisement of the same a few days ago. The game has launched on both Android and iOS platforms. This is a single player game where players will be able to fly Indian Air Force aircrafts.

Guardians of the Skies features the different aircrafts that the Indian Air Force uses. Here players can fly these vehicles to missions. The developers have not mentioned anything about whether they will introduce a multiplayer mode. But we can surely expect one. According to reports, the game features a Balatkot surgical strike mission, and IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman is a playable character. It is clear that the developers have gone for what is popular at the moment.

The game apparently offers multiple missions that players can complete. And the difficulty seems optimum from the reviews of the game. The different aircraft that players can fly are SU 30, M2000, Tejas, Phalcon AWACS, C17, C130, Mi 17, Mi 35 and ALH Dhruv aircraft. It comes with motion sensors and touch based sensors. But the default settings are set to touch based controls. Player achieve campaign ribbons and gallantry awards as they progresses across various missions. Many people are confusing the older game with the newer one. The new one can be found here.

Indian Air Force: A Cut Above – Game description

The game description says, “The official mobile gaming application of the IAF will allow an aspirant to experience first hand the roles of an IAF air warrior, as well as means to apply and appear for recruitment from the comfort of his/her mobile phone.”