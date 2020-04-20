Indian govt offering Rs 1 crore for video conferencing application challenge

The Indian government has been promoting the idea of video conferencing in this time of crisis as part of a challenge. The coronavirus crisis has rendered video conferencing as the only effective method of conducting meetings and meeting other people. The Indian government is calling for the promotion of the video conferencing and it has introduced a new challenge to proliferate this. There is a new challenge that has been issued by the Indian government called the ‘Zoom Challenge’. This is part of the Digital India push from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Also Read - Zoom video calling app not a safe platform, warns government

In this crisis people are turning to video conferencing apps like Zoom. But Zoom it turns out has proved to be a serious cyber security threat. Hence the government wants users to use other video conferencing apps. And it in this spirit that is has posed a new challenge which asks for a homegrown video conferencing app. An app that can take care of all the video conferencing needs of the people of the country. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has announced this as a ‘Make in India’ challenge. The prize for successfully creating such an app is Rs 1 crore which is quite a bit of money. Also Read - Zoom: Over 5 lakh accounts hacked, sold for 'less than a penny' on the Dark Web

Rules for the video conferencing application challenge

– This innovation challenge is open for all the experts in all the domains of software development life cycle.

– The first stage of this challenge is the selection of innovative challenge. The best ideas will be selected from the list of participants and will be awarded Rs 5 lakhs. 10 best teams will be selected and they will be funded with this amount to develop the prototype.

– Coming to the second stage, three teams from 10 will be shortlisted and will be given Rs 20 lakhs to build the solution.

– The third stage will be the final one… The selected solution so-called application will be deployed by the Government of India and State Governments. The best team will be rewarded with Rs 1 Crore and appreciated as it will be first Make In India video-conferencing application.

– The winning team will also be given an extra amount of Rs 10 lakhs every year for the maintenance and operational costs.

– The winning team should support the application for at least four years.

Besides these there are some conditions set for the challenge as well. These include support for various video resolutions, effectiveness on all kinds of network, any device and features like file sharing.