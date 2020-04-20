comscore Indian govt offering Rs 1 crore for video conferencing application challenge
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Indian govt offering Rs 1 crore for video conferencing application challenge
News

Indian govt offering Rs 1 crore for video conferencing application challenge

Gaming

This challenge is part of the Digital India push from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

  • Published: April 20, 2020 8:07 PM IST
Indian govt video conference app challenge

The Indian government has been promoting the idea of video conferencing in this time of crisis as part of a challenge. The coronavirus crisis has rendered video conferencing as the only effective method of conducting meetings and meeting other people. The Indian government is calling for the promotion of the video conferencing and it has introduced a new challenge to proliferate this. There is a new challenge that has been issued by the Indian government called the ‘Zoom Challenge’. This is part of the Digital India push from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Also Read - Zoom video calling app not a safe platform, warns government

In this crisis people are turning to video conferencing apps like Zoom. But Zoom it turns out has proved to be a serious cyber security threat. Hence the government wants users to use other video conferencing apps. And it in this spirit that is has posed a new challenge which asks for a homegrown video conferencing app. An app that can take care of all the video conferencing needs of the people of the country. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has announced this as a ‘Make in India’ challenge. The prize for successfully creating such an app is Rs 1 crore which is quite a bit of money. Also Read - Zoom: Over 5 lakh accounts hacked, sold for 'less than a penny' on the Dark Web

Rules for the video conferencing application challenge

– This innovation challenge is open for all the experts in all the domains of software development life cycle.

– The first stage of this challenge is the selection of innovative challenge. The best ideas will be selected from the list of participants and will be awarded Rs 5 lakhs. 10 best teams will be selected and they will be funded with this amount to develop the prototype.

– Coming to the second stage, three teams from 10 will be shortlisted and will be given Rs 20 lakhs to build the solution.

– The third stage will be the final one… The selected solution so-called application will be deployed by the Government of India and State Governments. The best team will be rewarded with Rs 1 Crore and appreciated as it will be first Make In India video-conferencing application.

– The winning team will also be given an extra amount of Rs 10 lakhs every year for the maintenance and operational costs.

– The winning team should support the application for at least four years.

Hackers creating scam sites similar to COVID-19 relief packages

Also Read

Hackers creating scam sites similar to COVID-19 relief packages

Besides these there are some conditions set for the challenge as well. These include support for various video resolutions, effectiveness on all kinds of network, any device and features like file sharing.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 20, 2020 8:07 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Jabra Evolve2 series of business headsets launched
News
Jabra Evolve2 series of business headsets launched
Indian govt offering Rs 1 crore for video conferencing application challenge

Gaming

Indian govt offering Rs 1 crore for video conferencing application challenge

Facebook Gaming app launched, to compete with Twitch and YouTube

Gaming

Facebook Gaming app launched, to compete with Twitch and YouTube

Hackers creating scam sites similar to COVID-19 relief packages

News

Hackers creating scam sites similar to COVID-19 relief packages

Call of Duty: Warzone cheaters is actively discouraging console crossplay

Gaming

Call of Duty: Warzone cheaters is actively discouraging console crossplay

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Jabra Evolve2 series of business headsets launched

Hackers creating scam sites similar to COVID-19 relief packages

MIUI 12 launch expected by end of April

Oppo A52 with punch-hole display, 5000mAh battery launched

Microsoft Planetary Computer will help analyze Earth's health

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Contract tracing: Here is what it means and how it works

boAt Lifestyle sets focus on 2021 to avoid impact of pandemic

Aarogya Setu app has major red flags when it comes to security concerns

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Indian govt offering Rs 1 crore for video conferencing application challenge

Gaming

Indian govt offering Rs 1 crore for video conferencing application challenge
Hackers creating scam sites similar to COVID-19 relief packages

News

Hackers creating scam sites similar to COVID-19 relief packages
Google starts listing COVID-19 testing centers in search results

News

Google starts listing COVID-19 testing centers in search results
Lenovo ThinkBook Plus to go on sale in China starting April 24

News

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus to go on sale in China starting April 24
Samsung may launch affordable 5G phones to tackle COVID-19 financial losses

News

Samsung may launch affordable 5G phones to tackle COVID-19 financial losses

हिंदी समाचार

अमेजन प्राइम वीडियो पर रिलीज हुई ऑस्कर में जलवे बिखेर चुकी फिल्म 'जोकर'

Oppo A52 स्मार्टफोन 5000mAh बैटरी, 4 बैक कैमरे और सिंगल सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

iPhone 12 के डिजाइन में हो सकता है बड़ा बदला, जानिए क्या है एप्पल का प्लान!

Huawei Nova 7 और Nova 7 Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन के बेंचमार्क स्कोर सामने आए, जानें कैसा रहा परफॉर्मेंस

Mi 10 Lite 5G स्मार्टफोन जल्द हो सकता है चीन में लॉन्च, जानिए खास बातें

Latest Videos

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Features

Secret Android Features you didn't know about
OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know
Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?

Features

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?
5 ways to make your Android phone faster

Features

5 ways to make your Android phone faster

News

Jabra Evolve2 series of business headsets launched
News
Jabra Evolve2 series of business headsets launched
Hackers creating scam sites similar to COVID-19 relief packages

News

Hackers creating scam sites similar to COVID-19 relief packages
MIUI 12 launch expected by end of April

News

MIUI 12 launch expected by end of April
Oppo A52 with punch-hole display, 5000mAh battery launched

News

Oppo A52 with punch-hole display, 5000mAh battery launched
Microsoft Planetary Computer will help analyze Earth's health

News

Microsoft Planetary Computer will help analyze Earth's health