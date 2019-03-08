PUBG Mobile reportedly banned by Indian state for being a negative impact

In what seems to be a culmination of all the negative press PUBG Mobile received in India recently, the Surat district has taken drastic steps against the game. It has called the game a negative impact on the minds and health of children and the youth, turning them violent. The district has now imposed a ban on the game even though there are no studies to support the claims against the game. Previously Gujarat government happened to ban the game from its schools.

The administration of Surat claims that the game was directly responsible for students performing badly in studies and were apparently were addicted to the game. Though this does not seem to take into account the poor parenting that might be the cause of the whole problem. According to reports from the local media, a circular was sent to the primary education officers of the district to make sure a ban on the game was put in place. The recommendation to ban the game was apparently issued by Jagruti Pandya, Chairperson of Gujarat Child rights body, to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

According to PTI, Jagruti Pandya said, “The NCPCR had sent a letter to all the states and recommended a ban on the game. All the states are required to implement it. Looking at the negative effects of the game, we had recently sent a letter to the state government recommending a ban on the game.” If this ban is put in its place, Gujarat will become the first state to take such a drastic step.