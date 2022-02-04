Infinity Ward to make Call of Duty 2022, will it be another Modern Warfare season?

A new year and a new Call of Duty title from the popular franchise will be etched in stone soon. Developer Infinity Ward has dropped the first mini bomb about a new Call of Duty game for 2022. Also Read - Call of Duty 2022 key details leaked, will be a Modern Warfare 2 remaster

Activision in a statement on Thursday confirmed the widely anticipated CoD 2022 and Warzone 2 will be developed by Infinity Ward. As cited by IGN, Activision to maintain Call of Duty's annual release cycle spin the development wheel across major developers — Infinity Ward, Treyarch, and Sledgehammer.

Infinity Ward created 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and it is now prepping to get its hands on dirt again. The developer's official Twitter handle confirmed the news by tweeting a "new generation of Call of Duty is coming soon," along with the words, "Stay frosty" which suggest fans take the gander on the upcoming title.

Meanwhile, Activision mentioned the following in the press release, “Call of Duty net bookings on console and PC declined year-over-year in the fourth quarter, reflecting lower premium sales for Call of Duty: Vanguard versus the year-ago title and lower engagement in Call of Duty: Warzone. Fourth-quarter in-game player investment on console and PC remained well above the level seen prior to the March 2020 launch of Warzone.”

Development on this year’s premium and Warzone experiences is being led by Activision’s renowned Infinity Ward studio. The team is working on the most ambitious plan in franchise history, with industry-leading innovation and a broadly appealing franchise setting.

While IW invested much of its work on Modern Warfare, the developer is speculated to bring a follow-up on deck – Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. The 2019 reboot of the subseries earned positive reviews and the new project is said to be highly focused on both premium offerings and freemium content with Warzone 2.

As Vanguard’s relatively poor performance caused a dip in sales, Infinity Ward is expected to cover for the wounds. Little is known about the upcoming title, but past rumours did cite a potential Call of Duty Warzone 2 could be in the making. If we are to see past records, the developer might release the game in May, but at least we have the confirmation a new fps from the franchise is baking in the oven.