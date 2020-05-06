Xbox announced via Xbox Wire that this episode of Inside Xbox will kick off Xbox 20/20, which will take place throughout the rest of the year in the lead up to the launch of the Xbox Series X. Microsoft has announced that it plans to showcase next-generation Xbox Series X games on May 7. This Inside Xbox stream will kick off at 8:30 PM (Indian Time) with primarily focusing on next-generation games. As part of the announcement, the company will showcase multiple games from its “global developer partners”. As part of the stream, Ubisoft will also showcase the first gameplay trailer of its latest title, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Also Read - Microsoft to showcase Xbox Series X games on May 7 with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay trailer

Microsoft write in a presser that, "The COVID-19 virus has challenged us to rethink the way we come together to celebrate the important milestones in gaming. Xbox 20/20 is a way to engage, connect and celebrate with our global community about what is in store for the next generation of gaming. Every month of Xbox 20/20 will bring something different but will feature our biggest news about Xbox Series X, Xbox Game Studios, Xbox Game Pass and Project xCloud."

Xbox 20/20: Details

The Xbox 20/20 will include first look for fans at next-gen gameplay, trailers and sneak peeks form a wide variety of partners across the globe and industry. Game creators will share what they're doing with their games on Xbox Series X. Confirmation of games that utilize Microsoft's Smart Delivery feature. All games featured in the episode will be Xbox Series X optimized. This special episode can be caught on Mixer, Twitch, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube for the 4K stream.

Microsoft Xbox Series X games showcase; details

Talking about Xbox Game Studios games, we will see more details regarding these titles sometime in June. As part of the “Inside Xbox” stream announcement, Aaron Greenberg, the general manager of Xbox games marketing issued a statement. Greenberg added, “So pumped to see our partners showing us the first look at Xbox Series X gameplay next week.” He went on to state, “Also know the Xbox Game Studios teams are hard at work on some big summer plans. More details soon!” The company did not reveal the platform it will use to stream the upcoming showcase event. Until the official announcement, we will keep a close eye on the Xbox YouTube channel or the in-house Xbox Mixer stream.

This stream announcement came just hours after Ubisoft revealed the cinematic trailer for its much-hyped Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The game is set to land in Holiday 2020; just in time for the Xbox Series X launch. As noted in the past, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be one of the first next-generation games aimed at Xbox Series X.

Taking a closer look, Valhalla is set in the 10th century in modern-day Europe. The game will continue with the RPG theme established in the last two games. Players will follow Eivor, a Viking raider while commanding their clan from Norway to England.