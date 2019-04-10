Internet Freedom Foundation files PIL against PUBG ban in Gujarat

The news about PUBG Mobile in India has consisted of negative reactions to it and apparent incidents cause by it in recent times. And among those is the recent ban on the game in the Indian state of Gujarat, and the ban was later rescinded and the city police commissioner A K Singh announced that they have decided to lift the previously imposed ban after taking feedback from the public.

And now the Internet Freedom Foundation which is an organisation that defends online freedom in India, has filed a Public Interest Litigation in the Gujarat High Court against the PUBG ban in the state. In a statement on Reddit, the community announced, “Remember the PUBG Ban in Gujarat which led to the arrest of at least twenty one people? Well, we decided that it was time to do something about such arbitrary bans which use the threat of imprisonment to force youngsters to give up recreational activities. We have filed a PIL before the Gujarat High Court challenging the PUBG Ban and the subsequent arrests as violative of Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution. We are being represented by an incredible litigation team consisting of Mr. Asim Pandya and Mr. Manan Bhatt. We expect that the matter will be listed for hearing in a week or two and we will keep you updated.”

On the topic of why they took up to challenge of this decision by the Gujarat Police, the organisation wrote, “While we are thankful for the public statement by the Ahmedabad police that the ban will not be renewed, there is nothing stopping it legally from happening. What is worse are the legal prosecutions that have resulted from it. While the PUBG ban may seem absurd and amusing at first glance, it is no laughing matter. Out of the twenty one people arrested, at least thirteen were young college students For a young student who is worried about his family’s reaction and future career prospects, being arrested by the police can be a deeply traumatic experience. To us the PUBG Ban is fuelled by moral panic and the harms from video games require scientific study and then non-legal methods of engagement.”

This would seem like a logical step since all studies up until now have found that video games don’t have any effect on people’s tendencies towards violence. There have been numerous studies that have come to this conclusion, and the most recent one took place in the Oxford University where the researchers claimed that their findings were opposed to the popular belief.