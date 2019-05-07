Iraq government bans PUBG and other games citing national security

PUBG’s troubles seem far from over in India and internationally as people keep petitioning to ban the game. And now the authorities in Iraq are reportedly on their way to banning the game considering it a threat to the minds of young people. After the recent reports of a PUBG ban being taken up at the Iraqi Parliament where a draft law was submitted stating that PUBG is having a corrupting influence on the minds people. The game has now been banned in the country making it the fourth country to impose a ban on the game.

The Iraqi parliamentary committee submitted a draft asking for a ban of the game, which was passed and now the game along with Fortnite and eight other games are banned in the country. According to a Reuters report the games have been banned “due to the negative effects caused by some electronic games on the health, culture, and security of Iraqi society, including societal and moral threats to children and youth.” Iraq has been a hotbed of conflict for a while now and this could be the reason behind the stance of the Iraqi government.

As mentioned, Iraq is the fourth country to ban games like PUBG. After India, the game was banned in Nepal by it’s federal investigation agency. The Nepal Telecommunications Authority (NTA) has ordered ISPs, mobile providers and network service providers to block PUBG. Recently a report claimed that parents in the UAE are demanding a ban on the game citing reasons that it makes students aggressive and is in general a ‘bad influence on youth’.