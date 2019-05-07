comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Iraq government bans PUBG and other games citing national security
News

Iraq government bans PUBG and other games citing national security

Gaming

The ban on PUBG by the Iraqi government makes it the fourth country to impose a ban on the game.

  • Published: May 7, 2019 12:10 PM IST
PUBG-Mobile-banned

PUBG’s troubles seem far from over in India and internationally as people keep petitioning to ban the game. And now the authorities in Iraq are reportedly on their way to banning the game considering it a threat to the minds of young people. After the recent reports of a PUBG ban being taken up at the Iraqi Parliament where a draft law was submitted stating that PUBG is having a corrupting influence on the minds people. The game has now been banned in the country making it the fourth country to impose a ban on the game.

The Iraqi parliamentary committee submitted a draft asking for a ban of the game, which was passed and now the game along with Fortnite and eight other games are banned in the country. According to a Reuters report the games have been banned “due to the negative effects caused by some electronic games on the health, culture, and security of Iraqi society, including societal and moral threats to children and youth.” Iraq has been a hotbed of conflict for a while now and this could be the reason behind the stance of the Iraqi government.

WATCH: Xiaomi Redmi Go First Look

As mentioned, Iraq is the fourth country to ban games like PUBG. After India, the game was banned in Nepal by it’s federal investigation agency. The Nepal Telecommunications Authority (NTA) has ordered ISPs, mobile providers and network service providers to block PUBGRecently a report claimed that parents in the UAE are demanding a ban on the game citing reasons that it makes students aggressive and is in general a ‘bad influence on youth’.

  • Published Date: May 7, 2019 12:10 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Google Pixel 3a full specifications leaked online
News
Google Pixel 3a full specifications leaked online
Idea Cellular Prepaid Idea Select Privilege Program launched

News

Idea Cellular Prepaid Idea Select Privilege Program launched

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 gets MIUI 10.3 stable update

News

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 gets MIUI 10.3 stable update

OnePlus 7 India pricing leaks ahead of launch

News

OnePlus 7 India pricing leaks ahead of launch

PUBG has been banned by 4 countries, two of which have unbanned it already

Gaming

PUBG has been banned by 4 countries, two of which have unbanned it already

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 7 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo A5s Review

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Redmi Snapdragon 855 phone to debut on May 13

Google Pixel 3a full specifications leaked online

Idea Cellular Prepaid Idea Select Privilege Program launched

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 gets MIUI 10.3 stable update

OnePlus 7 India pricing leaks ahead of launch

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Related Topics

Related Stories

Iraq government bans PUBG and other games citing national security

Gaming

Iraq government bans PUBG and other games citing national security
PUBG has been banned by 4 countries, two of which have unbanned it already

Gaming

PUBG has been banned by 4 countries, two of which have unbanned it already
Google offering PUBG Mobile players a coupon of Rs 70

Gaming

Google offering PUBG Mobile players a coupon of Rs 70
PUBG is giving away a free skin for the sickle

Gaming

PUBG is giving away a free skin for the sickle
UAE Woman seeks divorce when stopped from playing PUBG

Gaming

UAE Woman seeks divorce when stopped from playing PUBG

हिंदी समाचार

लॉन्च से पहले लीक हुई OnePlus 7 की कीमत, OnePlus 7 Pro का नया वेरिएंट भी दिखाई दिया

Akshaya Tritiya 2019 आज : घर बैठे ऐसे ऑनलाइन खरीदें 24 कैरेट गोल्ड, फ्री मिलेगा 1500 रुपये तक का सोना

लॉन्च से पहले सामने आया OnePlus 7 Pro का नया कलर वेरिएंट

ट्रिपल कैमरा स्मार्टफोन Infinix Smart 3 Plus आज होगा सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, यहां से खरीदें

Amazon Summer Sale : Samsung Galaxy M30 की फ्लैश सेल आज, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

News

Redmi Snapdragon 855 phone to debut on May 13
News
Redmi Snapdragon 855 phone to debut on May 13
Google Pixel 3a full specifications leaked online

News

Google Pixel 3a full specifications leaked online
Idea Cellular Prepaid Idea Select Privilege Program launched

News

Idea Cellular Prepaid Idea Select Privilege Program launched
Xiaomi Redmi Y2 gets MIUI 10.3 stable update

News

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 gets MIUI 10.3 stable update
OnePlus 7 India pricing leaks ahead of launch

News

OnePlus 7 India pricing leaks ahead of launch