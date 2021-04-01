Is Mario dying? Fans panic after Internet rumours swell up

Is Super Mario dead? After Nintendo’s recent announcement on the game’s availability, the internet has gone wild with accusations suggesting the same. On March 31, Nintendo stopped sending physical copies of Super Mario 3D All Stars and Super Mario Bros 35 to retailers, both which were released to commemorate 35 years of the plumber hero. This led many fans on the social media to believe that Mario won’t be visiting their consoles anytime soon. Also Read - Apex Legends is coming to the Nintendo Switch: Here's all you need to know

Nintendo, however, is just stopping the distribution of physical copies of both these anniversary edition games to retails in the US. These anniversary edition titles were supposed to be available for the Switch console for a limited time period, which ended on March 31. Nintendo continues to sell all the other copies of Mario titles digitally.

Rumours of a dead Mario swell up

Last September, Nintendo released two classic versions of Mario titles to celebrate 35 years of the franchise. The first one is called the Super Mario 3D All-Stars, which will continue to be available for those who purchased it even after March 31. However, those who did not purchase digitally won't be able to add it to their library anymore. Physical copies of the game can still be purchased while the stocks last with retailers.

However, the other title, dubbed Super Mario Bros. 35, won’t be available to play even for those who purchased and downloaded the game. “The Super Mario Bros. 35 service will end on March 31st, 2021, and will no longer be playable, even if you still have the game downloaded on your Nintendo Switch console,” says Nintendo on its website. Similarly, all the 30th anniversary collection will be removed from sale as well.

The unavailability of Super Mario Bros. 35 sparked rumours of Nintendo killing Mario for good. Many fans took to Twitter to mourn the loss of Mario from the world of gaming. “Mario dies tomorrow, I’m gonna miss him,” writes one Twitter user, as reported by CNN Business.

That said, it is only the classic Mario that will be going way from the Switch consoles from today. Nintendo says that, “titles such as ‘Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury,’ ‘Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit,’ and the Super Nintendo Entertainment System -— Nintendo Switch Online version of ‘Super Mario All-Stars’ will continue to be available on Nintendo eShop and at local retailers beyond March 31st, 2021.”