Jio game controller with up to 8-hour battery life at Rs 3,499: Check details
News

Jio game controller with up to 8-hour battery life at Rs 3,499: Here are the details

Gaming

Jio Game Controller can be used with Android tablets and TVs. The company has advised to use it with the Jio set-top box for the best experience.

Jio-Controller

Jio wireless game controller with up to 8-hour battery life at Rs Rs 3,499: Check details

Reliance Jio on Monday quietly launched a Game Controller in India. The Jio Game Controller is compatible with a range of devices, including Android tablets, Android TV, Android and Jio STB (Set-Top Box). According to the official website of Jio, the Jio Game Controller has 20 buttons, including two triggers and eight direction arrow buttons.

Jio Game Controller Price in India

Reliance Jio’s ‘Jio Game Controller’ is available in India for Rs 3,499 (inclusive of taxes). Jio is also offering the remote with EMI options starting at Rs 164.71 only. The product is now available for users to purchase from the official website of Reliance Jio.

Jio Game Controller specifications

Jio Game Controller can be used with Android tablets and TVs. The company has advised to use it with the Jio set-top box for the best experience. According to the comapny, the Jio Game Controller has an 8-hour long battery life with support for haptic control. Jio Game Controller also supports low latency gaming, which is a crucial aspect of any user’s gaming experience. There are two vibration feedback motors installed in the product, two pressure-point triggers, and an eight-direction arrow button.

The controller is compatible with Android tablets, Android TV and Android and the Jio Set-top box. However, it is not compatible with PlayStation and Xbox. It comes with features like Bluetooth v4.1 technology for a low latency connection. It offers a wireless range of up to 10 meters.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has become the first telecom operator in the country to offer mobile telephony service to the Kedarnath trek route. The service that provides telecom services between the Kedarnath shrine and Gaurikund was inaugurated by the Badrinath-Kedarnath Mandir Samiti Chairman Ajendra Ajay on Sunday.

As far as details of this newly launched service are concerned, Jio said that it has already installed a full capacity tower at Sonprayag, which is one of the key halt locations in the Kedarnath trek route. The company plans to install five more towers between the Kedarnath Shrine and Gaurikund. Of these, Jio, which is one of India’s largest telecom operators has already installed telecom towers at Chhoti Lincholi, Lincholi and Rudrapoint. It plans to install two more telecom towers in this route soon.

  • Published Date: May 30, 2022 6:51 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 30, 2022 6:59 PM IST

