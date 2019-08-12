comscore Jio Games features announced at Reliance AGM 2019
Jio Games features announced at Reliance AGM 2019

Reliance Jio has introduced Jio Games as a part of the Reliance JioFiber launch which just took place today at the AGM 2019.

Jio Games

The Mukesh Ambani-owned company, Reliance Jio, hosted its 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) today. Besides the much-anticipated JioFiber announcement, Jio Games features were announced at the event. The company shared that the Jio set-top-box will be able to play games with a performance at par with the best consoles in the world. The demonstration showed that FIFA 2019 was played on the console without any apparent lag. This was done with the help of the JioFiber connection.

Jio Games features detailed

Reliance announced that the Jio set-top-box will apparently support almost all gaming controllers. It will also work through a soft controller on the smartphone of users. It was not mentioned if this will need to be downloaded or will be present in the Jio App. The Jio set-top-box will support gameplay in 4K which puts it right up there with the other top consoles. Players will be able to join their friends via video conferencing for a session of social gaming. Reliance claims that JioGigaFiber will provide zero latency for games played on the set-top-box.

Leading gaming companies have teamed up with Reliance Jio to put forward their games. Games from these companies are expected to be available on the Jio Games section in the Jio set-top-box. These companies include Microsoft Game Studios, Riot Games, Tencent Games, Gameloft.

Reliance JioPostpaid Plus with family plans and data sharing announced

Also Read

Reliance JioPostpaid Plus with family plans and data sharing announced

Reliance JioFiber plans

The fiber home broadband service, will commercially launch on September 5, 2019. It will be available at a starting price of Rs 700. The telco has announced an offer that is a first in the industry. It is called JioFiber Welcome Offer where users will get free HD/4K television set and a 4K set-top-box at the time of launch. This is bigger than the Jio free data offered at the time of its commercial launch three years back.

Reliance Jio becomes No. 1 with 340 million subscribers in India, No. 2 globally: Mukesh Ambani

Also Read

Reliance Jio becomes No. 1 with 340 million subscribers in India, No. 2 globally: Mukesh Ambani

Ambani announced that JioGigaFiber generated 15 million registrations from 1,600 towns when it was first announced by the company. Now, the company plans to reach 20 million residences and 15 million business establishments. He also confirmed that the company is testing the service with 5 lakh homes already. The company is taking feedback from this trial to fine-tune the service before commercial availability. With JioFiber, Reliance Jio is promising a number of industry-first broadband benefits.

हिंदी समाचार

Reliance Jio बनी देश की नंबर-1 टेलीकॉम कंपनी : मुकेश अंबनी

Reliance AGM 2019: Jio ने लॉन्च किया नया गेमिंग प्लेटफॉर्म, सेट-टॉप-बॉक्स के जरिए खेल सकेंगे ऑनलाइन गेम

Jio Fiber Plan हुए लॉन्च, 700 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में जियो यूजर्स को मिलेंगी ये सर्विस

Realme भारत में 20 अगस्त को लॉन्च करेगी Realme 5 सीरीज का स्मार्टफोन

Reliance JioGigaFiber हाई स्पीड ब्रॉडबैंड, लाइव TV चैनल और टेलीफोन सर्विस के साथ आज हो सकता लॉन्च

