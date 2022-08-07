comscore Jio introduces JioGamesWatch streaming service for interactive gaming experience
Jio launches JioGamesWatch streaming platform with live gaming content

Reliance Jio has launched a streaming platform — JioGamesWatch — with an aim to bring an immersive and interactive game streaming experience through the click of a button across multiple Jio devices. The platform aims to empower and enable creators to go live with any device under low latency and showcase the best of their content to millions of viewers. Also Read - Reliance Jio may launch 5G services in India on Independence Day

Furthermore, several viewer engagement tools enable creators and influencers to stay ahead of the competition, such as audience polls and Emotes. Also Read - Jio, Airtel, Vi may increase tariffs ahead of 5G rollout in India

Reliance Jio launches JioGamesWatch

Aficionados of streamers can find the best content from live gameplays to video-on-demand (VOD) streams on JioGamesWatch.

Some key features of JioGamesWatch include cross-platform availability — available on the Jio Set-top-box (STB) on the homescreen and a smartphone version too.

It is available as a feature only in the JioGames app with availability on Android, iOS and STB in India.

Through this platform, creators can engage with viewers through various esports events; creators can stream in high definition with no lag or buffering; they can go live on the platform with multiple resolutions enabling them to stream in full HD, HD, and so on with low latency.

Creators’ resources are available on the platform for ready reference, which includes frequently asked questions (FAQs), as well as a guide on how to go Live with ideal stream settings.

To use this service, the JioGamesWatch section is now live on the JioGames app that is available for download on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

  • Published Date: August 7, 2022 10:07 AM IST

