JioGames will be launching a new called Chhota Bheem game on its platform. The new game will be introduced in collaboration with Green Gold Animation Pvt. The launch will be timed to coincide with the summer vacation period in Indian schools. The game is based on the popular Chhota Bheem show

The Chhota Bheem game will be available to play on the JioGames app. The application can be downloaded on Android smartphones as well as on TVs that use Jio Set-top Box.

Chhota Bheem is the longest-running animated show in India, according to a joint statement by both companies. The show has was aired for over a decade. Green Gold Animation the studio behind the title has been creating content for over 15 years. The studio has over 11 IPs and is also behind the only Netflix Original animated show from India.

Srinivas Chilakalapudi, Chief Strategy Officer of Green Gold Animation said, “We are very excited to be associating with Jio and to be present on JioGames. JioGames, with its presence across devices and their ecosystems, provides a great platform for our best performing kids IPs which includes India’s favourite animated show – Chhota Bheem and lets our fans connect with their favourite characters on many more devices. We will be launching with 5 hyper casual games and adding many more very soon.”

What is JioGames?

JioGames aims to become a one-stop hub for games in India. The primary stakeholders are gamers, game publishers, spectators, and also gaming communities. JioGames is present across multiple devices like smartphones, feature phones, home gaming via set-top box it offers livestreaming, esports and solutions and it also enables gaming powered by cloud technology. Through this technology, the players won’t have to download and install the game on their respective devices. They just need access to the subscription to play it. The application can be downloaded on Android smartphones.