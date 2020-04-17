Just Cause 4 is free on Epic Games Store this week

The Epic Games Store is continuing to offer its weekly free games and this week its Just Cause 4 and Wheels of Aurelia. Just Cause 4 is an open world sandbox destruction game by Square Enix. This 2018 game was developed by Avalanche Studios and distributed by Square Enix. It sees protagonist Rico Rodriguez take down the mafia in the fictitious country of Solis. Rico can transverse in the game’s world using his wingsuit and grappling hook. And he has an evolved arsenal to take care of the bad guys this time.

Wheels of Aurelia, on the other hand is a visual novel and adventure video game that was developed and published by Santa Ragione. This game was published in the year 2016 and was even released for the Nintendo Switch in 2017. The game is set in Italy in 1978 and tells the story of a woman named Lella. She drives along the Italian motorway Via Aurelia alongside one or many companions. These two games are available for free on the Epic Games Store and can be claimed until April 23.

How to claim Just Cause 4?

All users have to do is open up the page for Just Cause 4 on the store and add the free edition. This will prompt users if they want the developer to have access to their email and users can choose either options. Following this the game will be added to the library and can immediately be downloaded. Previous games that the Epic Games Store has offered include World War Z, Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate and Kingdom Come: Deliverance.

World War Z is a cooperative third-person shooter in which four players fight against massive hordes of zombies. While this edition of the Assassin’s Creed takes players to London, 1868. In the heart of the Industrial Revolution. Players get into the shoes of twin assassins Jacob and Evie Frye who take part in the organized crime in the city in an attempt to take back the city from Templar control. While Kingdom Come: Deliverance is set in the medieval Kingdom of Bohemia, an Imperial State of the Holy Roman Empire.