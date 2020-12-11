comscore Just Cause: Mobile announced for Android, iOS in 2021 | BGR India
Just Cause: Mobile announced for Android, iPhones with multiplayer gameplay

Square Enix has just announced that it will bring the Just Cause franchise to mobile devices in 2021. The gameplay trailer has already been released.

If you love open-world games, you must have heard, or even played some of the Just Cause titles. The last one launched in 2018 and brought a highly interactive open world that is waiting to be smashed to smithereens at your command. Its developer Square Enix is now bringing the franchise to the mobile ecosystem. At The Game Awards hosted yesterday, the studio just announced that Just Cause: Mobile is coming to Android and iPhones. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India latest update: Game’s welcome gift leaked online

A gameplay trailer has been released online, showing what to expect from the game. Unlike the PC version that offers a very GTA-like gameplay experience, the mobile version will bring a gameplay experience that more-in line with top-down multiplayer shooters we have seen for long in the mobile gaming industry. The multiplayer mode supports up to 30 players at once while the co-op multiplayer allows teams of four members each. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India directors are clueless about the relaunch of the game

Just Cause: Mobile coming to smartphones in 2021

Unlike the PC version, Just Cause: Mobile is completely developed by Square Enix in-house. The game is based on the Unreal Engine 4 game engine and will be free-to-play for all players. Just like most games these days, there will be in-game items to purchase, the details of which haven’t been revealed yet. Square Enix says more details on the games as well as its release date will be announced via its social media channels. Also Read - PUBG Mobile rival FAU-G could launch in India this month: Report

From the trailer video, the game seems to be set in the same Just Cause universe as the PC versions. Players can expect some of those massive explosions that made the PC versions such a rage with gamers back a few years ago. Players will be engaged in fighting other players and there will be lots of weapons, parachutes, and even helicopters at disposal to help your cause.

The last major PC title that made it to the mobile universe was Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad – Military RPG. The more popular one, however, is Call of Duty Mobile that launched last year. COD Mobile offered a PUBG Mobile-like experience with several new gameplay modes and weapons. It is currently the only major third-person online shooter available to play along with Garena Free Fire. Both PUBG Mobile and Fortnite are banned from the official app stores.

For now, you can just enjoy the trailer of the game and wait for further updates from the publishers. Will you download and play Just Cause: Mobile once it launches next year?

  Published Date: December 11, 2020 5:21 PM IST

Best Sellers