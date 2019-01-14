Kerala government announced partnership with Unity Technologies to launch Startup Centre of Excellence

Kerala Startup Mission, which is a nodal agency of the Kerala government for technical entrepreneurship has partnered with Unity Technologies to launch a Centre of Excellence for AR/VR and gaming. The Centre of Excellence, will be Unity’s way of extending support to startups developing products, services, and games on various platforms which include mobile, PC as well as various other AR/VR hardware. This Centre of Excellence will also be providing different levels of training on AR/VR developer tools to students and professionals.

“The AR/VR market is expected to witness huge growth globally in the next 5-6 years. This growth in demand for AR/VR content and solutions will be accompanied by the sprouting up of a new set of businesses. This Centre of Excellence for AR/VR Developer tools with Unity Technologies is a step taken by the Govt of Kerala towards creating an ecosystem for new businesses to grow and cater to the global demand,” said M Sivasankar, IAS, Secretary Department of IT and Electronics, of the Kerala government.

“Unity is at the center of the AR/VR ecosystem, powering 60%+ of all content and we see this industry growing significantly over the next few years,” said Hubert Larenaudie, Vice President of Asia Pacific at Unity Technologies. “This Centre of Excellence for AR/VR developer tools is a step taken by the government of Kerala to create an ecosystem for these new businesses to grow and thrive.” Unity Technologies is a game developer that is best known for the development of its game engine that is called Unity. Some of the popular game that use Unity engine are Shadowgun Legends, Angry Birds, Monument Valley and Pokemon Go.

“Kerala Startup Mission is committed towards creating an enabling ecosystem for young ventures working on various emerging technologies. With its rich pool of creative talent, Kerala has the opportunity to become a hub for this extended reality disruption, which is a combination of content and solutions powered by hardware and distribution platforms. This emerging industry will, in turn, create new jobs that require new sets of skills. We will be working with ICT Academy of Kerala for skilling interested students and professionals on these design and development tools.” said Saji Gopinath, CEO, Kerala Startup Mission.

In line with the Knowledge City initiative of Government of Kerala, KSUM has a special emphasis in promoting startups working in various emerging technologies like AI, Cyber Security, AR/VR etc.

“In the Industry 4.0 world, AR/VR is a vital technology that has applications in multiple domains, hence youth with skills and competencies in AR/VR will have a unique advantage in the future jobs market. ICTAK is delighted to be skilling interested students and professionals on these design and development tools” said Santhosh Kurup, CEO, ICT Academy of Kerala.