KFC makes a parody of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X

The restaurant chain, once called Kentucky Fried Chicken, has just shown its new product belonging to the KFC Gaming series, called KFConsole. Literally, the day after the premiere show of Playstation 5, KFC decided to join the competition. The console itself is a big surprise, but it offers something that no rival has – a “chicken chamber” that will allow you to prepare a meal while playing. Also Read - KFC India launches a DIY drone called the Kentucky Flying Object, here’s how it flies and how you can get it

KFConsole, according to the represented brand, looks like a large bucket of chicken, with red accents, and a power button. The developers also promise support for “real 4K” and a guarantee of “120 FPS”. According to the teaser video distributed, the KFC game console will come with a built-in “chicken chamber” and has cross-platform support. Also Read - KFC is now launching a $10,000 internet escape pod

This game console also seems to have a Blu-ray disc player like the other two popular consoles on the market. KFC itself is one of the largest fast-food restaurants in the world. They are also known to have a number of unique campaigns, and the new KFConsole seems to be part of that parody campaign with this marketing stunt. Also Read - KFC only follows 11 'Herbs and Spices' on Twitter

KFC Console: Check the reality

KFC has been in the gaming world for a long time, they have a Twitter profile with more than 124K+ followers since June 2018, and an Instagram account with about 67K followers. The company shares countless memes related to video games and has a YouTube channel with videos and game challenges. Fast food brands interacting with the video game industry are nothing new.

In addition, KFC has previously launched some games like the KFC VR Training Game in 2017 to the Oculus Rift S platform. However, the KFConsole is just a parody of the PS5 and Xbox Series X trailers. Although what’s interesting is the mentioned launch date of 12 November 2020, which could be for a presentation of a new product for gamers or just another game.