Killing Floor 2 and other games free on Epic Games Store this week

There are new games available for free on the Epic Games Store this week including Killing Floor 2. Besides this there are two other games that are also available for free are Lifeless Planet and The Escapist 2. The list also mentions that Torchlight 2 will be free next. Killing Floor 2 is a first-person shooter video game developed and published by Tripwire Interactive, with later support from Saber Interactive. It is a sequel to 2009's Killing Floor.

In the Epic Games Store Killing Floor's description reads, "In KILLING FLOOR 2, players descend into continental Europe after it has been overrun by horrific, murderous clones called Zeds that were created by rogue elements of the Horzine Corporation. 6-player Co-Op & 12-player VS Zed-slaughtering mayhem." Killing Floor 2 has a price of $9.99 which is available till next Friday for free.

Previously, Epic Games Store offered Borderlands: The Handsome Collection for free. Besides this, those that had bought the game for free during the sale period now have the chance to get a refund. This is part of a new initiative from Epic Games Store where it refunds people who recently bought a game that went for sale.

The previous week saw Epic Games Store offer Sid Meier’s Civilization VI. Speaking about the previous games that were made available on Epic Game Store for free, nothing beats the hype of GTA V. The introduction of the free game was accidentally posted by the Epic Games Store Twitter handle. The interest in the deal had overwhelmed Epic Games Store servers. It took down, not only Epic Games Store servers, but subsequently Rockstar Games servers as well. The other games we have seen go free previously include Just Cause 4, World War Z, and Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate.

Epic Games, has also just sold a minority stake to Sony. The Japanese conglomerate has invested $250 million for a 1.4 percent stake in the company.