News

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is now free on Epic Games Store

Gaming

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is an action role-playing video game developed by Warhorse Studios and published by Deep Silver.

  • Published: February 14, 2020 12:24 PM IST
Epic Games Store has been offering free games to its users for a while now. And the newest game that is being offered by the Epic Games Store is Kingdom Come: Deliverance. The game is an action role-playing video game developed by Warhorse Studios and published by Deep Silver. The game is set in the medieval Kingdom of Bohemia, an Imperial State of the Holy Roman Empire. It is popular for its historical accuracy and released back in 2018.

The game is now available for free on the Epic Games Store for all its users. All users have to do is open up the page for Kingdom Come: Deliverance on the store and add the free edition. This will prompt users if they want Warhorse Studios to have access to their email and users can choose either options. Following this the game will be added to the library and can immediately be downloaded.

The developer behind Fortnite, Epic Games announced in 2018 that it will come out with a games store. And last year it did come out with its Epic Games Store which was a direct competitor to Steam from Valve. Now, after a year of being in action, Epic Games has announced that its Store garnered 108 million customers in its first year. And these customers from PC spent $680 million in the Store. Among these $251 million were on third-party PC games.

Fortnite has added a Harley Quinn skin for the release of Birds of Prey

As for Epic Games themselves the company claims that it funded $23 million in coupons and discounts on the Store. It offered 73 free games as part of promotion which amount to nearly $1,500 in value. The company plans to continue offering free games throughout 2020 as well. In terms of the active players last month, 17 percent were from the US which is followed by Russia, China, Brazil, and Germany. As for the most popular games on the Store Borderlands 3, The Division 2, Control, and Metro Exodus topped the list which are also PC exclusives.

  • Published Date: February 14, 2020 12:24 PM IST

