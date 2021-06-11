comscore Koch Media launches new label Prime Matter: 12 games announced, including the new Painkiller game
News

Koch Media launches new label Prime Matter: 12 games announced

Gaming

Koch Media's new premium gaming label Prime Matter has announced 12 upcoming games including the new Painkiller game, Payday 3 and more.

prime matter

Koch Media at its Summer Games Fest announced its new premium gaming label Prime Matter, which will release games in partnerships with studios from all across the globe. Under the new label, the company will be publishing a slew of new titles across a wide range of genres. Apart from these, we will also get to see established titles like Payday 3 and more. The company has also announced it will be bringing in some of its legacy partnerships to the new studio also. Also Read - 89% gamers in India prefer PC gaming over mobile gaming: Reveals HP Gaming report

“Prime Matter is a new home for premium games, offering both current and future partners all the expertise of the Koch Media Group alongside a new and dynamic team dedicated to maximising their true potential,” said Koch Media’s CEO Klemens Kundratitz. “The core of the video games industry is, of course, entertainment. Prime Matter will constantly look to innovate and inspire gamers across all its activities while retaining the fundamental values of what makes our industry so special; it is intrinsically fun,” he added. Also Read - Battlefield 2042: Launch date, Price in India and more

With the introduction of Prime Matter, Koch Media Group is now running five publishing strands. These include Prime Matter, Deep Silver, Milestone, Vertigo and Ravenscourt. Also Read - COMPUTEX 2021: Intel launches two new 11th Gen U-series processors

Prime Matter announces 12 upcoming games

Payday 3: Payday 3 by Starbreeze Studios will release in 2023 for PC and consoles. The game is being built using Unreal Engine 4 snd will fall under the Heist Action genre. Payday is one of the most popular first-person co-op heist shooter game franchises.

Koch Media, Prime Matter, Painkiller, Painkiller game, Kingdom Come, Mount&Blade II, Outward, Iron Harvest, Wasteland 3, Phoenix Point, Scars Above, Echoes of the end, Dolmen, Final Form, The Chant, Gungrave GORE, Encased, The last Oricru, Kings Bounty 2, CrossFire: Legion, Payday 3

Crossfire: Legion: Blackbird Interactive’s RTS game Crossfire: Legion will release sometime next year exclusively for PCs. The game will have a unique approach to futuristic global warfare and warring factions, making it immersive for all gamers. The game is being developed inside of the Unity game engine and will feature single-player and multiplayer modes.

Koch Media, Prime Matter, Painkiller, Painkiller game, Kingdom Come, Mount&Blade II, Outward, Iron Harvest, Wasteland 3, Phoenix Point, Scars Above, Echoes of the end, Dolmen, Final Form, The Chant, Gungrave GORE, Encased, The last Oricru, Kings Bounty 2, CrossFire: Legion, Payday 3

King’s Bounty 2: King’s Bounty II is the successor of the well-known franchise which defined the RPG strategy world back in the days. The game is being developed by 1C Entertainment and has a release date set for August 24. The game will be made available for PCs and consoles. It has been developed inside of Unreal Engine 4.

The Last Oricru: The Last Oricru is an RPG game that changes according to the choices that you make while gaming. It has a unique middle age setting combined with sci-fi elements, which will provide gamers with an intense immersive gaming experience. The 3rd Person Action RPG  will release next year on PC and consoles. It will feature single-player and coop modes.

Koch Media, Prime Matter, Painkiller, Painkiller game, Kingdom Come, Mount&Blade II, Outward, Iron Harvest, Wasteland 3, Phoenix Point, Scars Above, Echoes of the end, Dolmen, Final Form, The Chant, Gungrave GORE, Encased, The last Oricru, Kings Bounty 2, CrossFire: Legion, Payday 3

Encased: Encased will release for PCs on September 2021. The Classic RPG has been developed inside of the Unity game engine by Dark Crystal Games. The game requires you to take up a role in an organisation and discover the secrets of an alien civilisation.

Koch Media, Prime Matter, Painkiller, Painkiller game, Kingdom Come, Mount&Blade II, Outward, Iron Harvest, Wasteland 3, Phoenix Point, Scars Above, Echoes of the end, Dolmen, Final Form, The Chant, Gungrave GORE, Encased, The last Oricru, Kings Bounty 2, CrossFire: Legion, Payday 3

Gungrave G.O.R.E: Grave the anti-hero is back and will allow gamers to utilise his unique style to mow down tons of enemies in a gory ballet of bullets. The third-person action shooter Gungrave G.O.R.E by IGGYMOB will be released sometime in 2022 for PC and consoles.

Koch Media, Prime Matter, Painkiller, Painkiller game, Kingdom Come, Mount&Blade II, Outward, Iron Harvest, Wasteland 3, Phoenix Point, Scars Above, Echoes of the end, Dolmen, Final Form, The Chant, Gungrave GORE, Encased, The last Oricru, Kings Bounty 2, CrossFire: Legion, Payday 3

The Chant: The Chant will be a psychedelic horror adventure game, which will release in Q2, 2022. The game has been developed by Brass Token and will be released for PC and consoles.

Final Form (working title): Final Form is a working title of the upcoming futuristic FPS game from Reikon Games The game will include players taking the role of a cybernetic Valkyrie saving humanity from extinction. The company did not announce the release date for the same. However, it did state that the game will launch on PC and consoles alike.

Koch Media, Prime Matter, Painkiller, Painkiller game, Kingdom Come, Mount&Blade II, Outward, Iron Harvest, Wasteland 3, Phoenix Point, Scars Above, Echoes of the end, Dolmen, Final Form, The Chant, Gungrave GORE, Encased, The last Oricru, Kings Bounty 2, CrossFire: Legion, Payday 3

Dolmen: Dolmen is a terrifying new Action RPG that combines futuristic Sci-Fi and Lovecraftian Cosmic Horror. It has been developed by Massive Work Studio and will release for PC and consoles with single-player and multiplayer modes. The game will release some time next year.

Koch Media, Prime Matter, Painkiller, Painkiller game, Kingdom Come, Mount&Blade II, Outward, Iron Harvest, Wasteland 3, Phoenix Point, Scars Above, Echoes of the end, Dolmen, Final Form, The Chant, Gungrave GORE, Encased, The last Oricru, Kings Bounty 2, CrossFire: Legion, Payday 3

Echoes Of The End (working title): Echoes Of The End will be the publisher’s first game to be developed inside of Unreal Engine 5. The story-driven single-player Action-Adventure developed by Myrkur Games will follow the story of Ryn who is in search of her real purpose. The game will launch for PCs and Gen 9 consoles. The release date is yet to be confirmed.

Koch Media, Prime Matter, Painkiller, Painkiller game, Kingdom Come, Mount&Blade II, Outward, Iron Harvest, Wasteland 3, Phoenix Point, Scars Above, Echoes of the end, Dolmen, Final Form, The Chant, Gungrave GORE, Encased, The last Oricru, Kings Bounty 2, CrossFire: Legion, Payday 3

Scars Above: Scars Above by Mad Head Games is a dark sci-fi action adventure game that sees a lone protagonist having to survive on a hostile nightmare world. The game is set to release in 2022 on PC and consoles.

Koch Media, Prime Matter, Painkiller, Painkiller game, Kingdom Come, Mount&Blade II, Outward, Iron Harvest, Wasteland 3, Phoenix Point, Scars Above, Echoes of the end, Dolmen, Final Form, The Chant, Gungrave GORE, Encased, The last Oricru, Kings Bounty 2, CrossFire: Legion, Payday 3

The new Painkiller game: Painkiller is coming back. While the publisher did not show any teaser for the game, it did state that more info will be provided soon. There is no confirmation on when the new Painkiller game will be made available or on which platforms it will be playable on.

In addition to the 12 new games Prime Matter revealed today, it will also publish a number of legacy games from studios that already work with Koch Media. These legacy partnerships include Warhorse Studios’ Kingdom Come Deliverance franchise, Nine Dots Studio’s Outward, inXile Entertainment’s Wasteland 3, KING Art Games’ Iron Harvest Franchise, Taleworld Entertainment’s Mount & Blade II: Bannerlords and Owlcat Games Pathfinder: Kingmaker, to name a few.

  Published Date: June 11, 2021 2:32 AM IST

Best Sellers